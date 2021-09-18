Westport UU offers book talk; Health Department honors volunteers; Maritime Aquarium offers homeschool families discount tickets, programs

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Looking for common ground

Acclaimed Boston Globe columnist/political analyst Diane Hessan will discuss her new book Our Common Ground (Real Clear Publishing, 2021) live and on Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Sunday Sept. 19 following the 10 a.m. Sunday Service at the Westport Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport, according to a press release. Having interviewed 500 widely diverse U.S. voters ongoing for four years regarding the full gamut of hot-button issues confronting America, Hessan concludes that while the nation is less divided than is generally thought, its citizens fail to understand each other.

A live and virtual Q&A will follow the talk. Everyone is welcome, regardless of ideology or affiliation.

The church building’s glass walls will be kept open for fresh air. Face masks are required. Full details are at home 05192020b | The Unitarian Church in Westport.

Questions can be addressed to Beth Cliff by email at [email protected] or phone (203) 227-7205 ext. 16

Volunteers called ‘invaluable’

Noting that September is National Preparedness Month, a Norwalk Health Department press release salutes the efforts of over 200 City volunteers during the pandemic. Public Health Emergency Response Coordinator Glenn Iannaccone said, “Volunteers have been a crucial part of the pandemic response in the City of Norwalk by participating in vaccination clinics, food distribution, contact tracing and call center functions. They are an invaluable part of our Norwalk Health Department family. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Guided by a six-member Board of Health under the Mayor’s direction, the Norwalk Health Department collaborates year-round with volunteers, other city agencies and outside partners to “prevent and control the spread of disease, promote a healthy environment, and protect the quality of life.” Their website is www.norwalkhealth.com.

Learn about the volunteer program at Volunteer with the Norwalk Health Department | Norwalk, CT – Official Website. Study up on emergency preparedness at News Flash • City of Norwalk • CivicEngage.

Homeschoolers invited to Maritime Aquarium

“Homeschool Day” at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is Friday Oct. 1 according to a press release. Discounted admission tickets with advance registration will cost $19 for children ages 3-12, $24 for adults, and $23 for seniors 65+. Nine drop-off-style programs regularly available to school groups will be offered to homeschool students for an additional $5 to $10 per student for each program. Choices will include “Animal Similarities & Differences” (ages 4 and up), “Squid Dissection and Marine Animals Microscope Examinations” (ages 7 and up), and “Careers Tour/Ocean Advocacy” (ages 10 and up).

All tickets include the choice of a 4D movie: “Shark: A 4D Experience” or “Ice Age: No Time for Nuts.”

“Preschoolers Story Times” at 10:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. are free, but a parent or caregiver must be present.

Aquarium Vice President of Education Tom Naiman said, “You shouldn’t have to be enrolled in a formal school setting to have access to the unique educational programs of The Maritime Aquarium, so we’re happy to offer this special day and these unique learning opportunities to the homeschooling parents and students in the tri-state area,”

Registration and more details are said to be at www.maritimeaquarium.org/ homeschool-students. Registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29.