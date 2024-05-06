What are we actually saving on South Main?

Udelman Building, 31-35 South Main Street

Paul Lanning’s laudable write-up of the Norwalk Preservation Trust (NPT) deserves attention. But the NPT themselves deserve a rebuttal, and Norwalkers deserve better than the NPT.

I live literally a few doors down from the buildings NPT wants to “save” (31-35 and 25 South Main Street). But guess what? They’re eyesores. I’ve even toured an apartment in one of them. It was dingy and smelled disgusting. The landlord was clearly trying to flip it while doing as little maintenance as possible.

They’re beyond saving.

I respect the goals of historical preservation. How could I not? I live surrounded by a wonderful built environment that has lasted over a century. The vibrancy that I have come to love in this neighborhood is a result of the resilient manner in which these buildings accommodate both retail and residents, all in one walkable package.

But our methods leave so much wanting.

For starters, if we love these buildings so much, why do we let their landlords leave them to rot and crumble? This is not something that happened overnight, or just in the last five years. It took decades.

Instead, our city encourages landlords to speculate on the next big payday. Why maintain a building when you’re just going to sell it off to someone who will either tear it down or renovate it? Real estate infamously runs on “other people’s money”, after all. We turn a blind eye while these landlords drive their properties into the ground, or leave them vacant for years on end while demanding exorbitant rents that doom any entrepreneur dumb enough to start a business in them.

Historical preservation means active maintenance, not yelling and screaming bloody murder trying to put every single cat back in its bag even though the cat escaped 20 years ago (or often, more!).

Moreover, we focus too much on preserving buildings and not the processes by which those buildings came to be. The processes by which all of our most treasured buildings were built are now mostly illegal, even after this recent relatively-enlightened zoning update. Instead of incremental development, today’s process encourages buying up all the parcels on a whole block and then covering them with an apartment building that wastes most of its ground floor on enormous, ornately decadent lobbies no one uses, luxurious leasing offices, and redundant gyms (by the way, there are 4 different actual gyms in the SoNo Annex on Water Street which would love your business!). All of these things could be put on the second floor, or better yet, served by filling the market with services like gyms and cafes! And yet, even when they bother to build ground-floor retail spaces, they’re either difficult to walk to (Harbourside), perpetually vacant (The Platform), or both (the mall) — the only exception being the SoNo Ironworks, who “got it right” on ground-floor retail.

But again, the bigger picture is that this process is not remotely incremental, and it was “by right”, not requiring months or years of approvals and historical reviews. Notice how none of the buildings on Washington take up the whole block? Their incremental nature is what makes them easier to maintain and easier to repurpose. If a business or two fails, it doesn’t take down half the block with it, or force a change of management. The variety creates a vibrance and competition that is the very foundation of the best of what the free market offers us.

And Washington Street wasn’t built by fusty historical preservationists; it was built by people who were willing to tear up dilapidated old buildings and replace them with gleaming new ones of the same brick and stone that, when well-power-washed, still shines today on a glorious summer evening. Washington Street was built under the eye of a city government that got out of people’s way of improving their own property, and didn’t incentivize or actively midwife wasteful megadeals. Washington Street was built by the very parents and grandparents of many of the people who today want to preserve it. But those ancestors would have been utterly baffled by the fact that we’d rather argue over buildings than maintain them. They’d be ashamed of a generation too afraid to make its own mark on this city, to build this city to its fullest potential. The people who welcomed generations of German, Irish, Italian, and other immigrants would be ashamed of descendants who say things like “we’re too full”.

The new proposed projects help preserve the best of what SoNo has to offer. They’re relatively small footprints — 3 buildings replaced by 2. They will demolish buildings that are at this point so damaged that it’s probably prohibitive to repair them. And what would create competition if not two different hotels next to each other?

As for going forward, we need to stop obsessing about preserving historical buildings whose replacements can make the neighborhood stronger and more resilient, while we ignore the landlords across the street who are actively neglecting buildings they hope to sell to the next block-sized megadeal, and while our city rewards the corrupt speculators who pet their egos with huge, wasteful lobbies and charge our best entrepreneurs extortionate commercial rents.

Let’s reward the entrepreneurs who come up with our most delicious and beloved restaurants. Let’s reward landlords who repair major damage and renovate problem properties so they can be profitable again, and who offer reasonable rents. Let’s reward the thousands of local small contractors who can build incremental improvements and expansions, many of whom just like our ancestors traveled thousands of miles to come build up America.

Saving three buildings will only keep them around until someone else finally succeeds in tearing them down. Saving Norwalk from this vicious cycle of speculation and neglect will preserve and grow Washington Street for generations to come.

David Muccigrosso