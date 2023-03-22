What if residents reviewed the whole Operating Budget and spoke at tonight’s BET public hearing?

What if…residents reviewed the entire Operating Budget in order to see if they were getting what they’ve paid for? Speak at the Board of Estimate and Taxation’s (BET) Operating Budget Public Hearing tonight at 6:30 pm! Held at City Hall Council Chambers (3rd Floor) or on Zoom norwalkct.org/1913/meeting-notices.

Here we are, the Spring Equinox brings more than milder weather, spring blooms and longer days…it also brings the final months of Budget deliberations.

In a nutshell, the Operating Budget reviews the Department requests in a line item fashion with the exception of an overall number from the Board of Education. This includes Expenses and Revenue. Did you know that the Operating Budget includes the salaries of all staff from each department as well as the funds used to hire consultants and lawyers? Are we getting the return on investment we hoped for? Often we do, sometimes we do not.

You can comment on what expenses you think should be cut, added and ideas to help find those savings or additional expenses.

Here are some examples:

Operating Budget Expense Item: Electricity:

For example, the City and Board of Education’s utility bills have gone up as much as your household. I believe that if we had a much more aggressive renewable energy policy and used much more solar power with ground-mounted panels, roof-mounted panels, and solar carport/ canopies on many of our acres of public property, we would save HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS each year. Like many other towns have already achieved. Is the Board of Education and the City really sincere about cutting expenses when they have hardly ANY renewable energy systems in operation?

Operating Budget Expense Item: Training:

Could additional training improve some services? What do you think?

Operating Budget Expense Item: Planning and Zoning Enforcement Staff:

Right now, it appears that the badly-needed additional enforcement staff has been cut from the operating budget. The BET and Mayor needs to hear from you if your neighborhood has suffered from noise, odor, dust, dumping, wetlands filling, illegal parking and dangerous home overcrowding.

Operating Budget Revenue and Expense Item: Grants.

Currently, the City collectively misses out on millions of dollars in grant awards due to lack of dedicated, full-time staff. Norwalk does not have a full-time Grant Writer/Manager, only a part-time person. Individual department staff tries their best, but were originally hired to do other specific jobs and are being used too much for grant-writing instead of just assisting a Grants professional with technical language. These competitive grants are often difficult to find, obtain and submit progress reports to funders. It requires a full-time professional Grants team whose success would pay for itself. A City the size of Norwalk needs a full-time Grants Writer/Manager, and it may be more effective and efficient if the Finance Department manages the program, not the Mayor’s Office.

You can also write to the Finance Department’s Budget Director and ask that they give a copy to each member of the Board of Estimate and the Mayor, Council President before the Wednesday 6:30 pm hearing.

Please consider speaking and writing about the Operating Budget. It is an important part of the fabric of our community and the BET needs to hear from you!

In the future, what if the City held a series of community chats about the Capital and Operating Budgets so that we better understood about how our dollars are managed?

Diane Lauricella