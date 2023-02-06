What If we had a ‘Swap Shop’ near the Norwalk transfer station?

Ah, the dump, or rather, Norwalk’s transfer station, is a place many of us frequent either to recycle metal, waste oil, or large plastic items, or drop off food scraps. What seems unfortunate is visiting the transfer station and also seeing furniture that is gently-used, brand-new, or vintage, along with other interesting items that are unwanted by the original owner being thrown out in the solid waste dumpsters on a daily basis. Why can’t these items also be set aside for someone to give them TLC?

What if we had a “Swap Shop” at the Norwalk transfer station as do neighboring cities and towns? Darien, Stamford and New Canaan feature a shed where furniture, books, toys, kitchen items, sporting goods, luggage, etc., is neatly put on display for folks to take home. Stamford sets aside lamps, working appliances, and all sorts of items still in good shape. Greenwich’s famous “Book Shed,” a hub for readers, a free library, has existed for years. All of the Swap Shops utilize volunteers with the back-up support of staff. All sites seem active and lively, a place to meet your neighbors and swap stories alongside the swapping of furniture. We could all use more fun, right?

At prices approaching $100/ton in tipping fees for Norwalk mixed solid waste, what if Norwalk could try to further reduce the expensive waste stream by increasing the opportunities to divert even more perfectly valuable items that can be reused?

Many of our other waste streams could be optimized, such as electronics and mattress collection so that we collect more of the valuable items that have real reuse value, and help the state of Connecticut achieve its waste management goals that are fast approaching.

We will offer more ideas in future articles.

Let’s try to treat furniture more sustainably by reusing rather than hauling off to be destroyed. All comments are welcome. Let’s see what can be.

Audrey Cozzarin and Diane Lauricella

Norwalk Waste Reduction Advocates

