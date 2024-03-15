What Should Our Transit Service Really Look Like?

What areas of Norwalk are currently well-served by bus, paratransit, and microtransit services? Where are there redundancies and how can service be improved?

Those were among the questions a Norwalk Transit District “State of the System” report aimed to answer. The report is part of an initiative from the Norwalk Transit District, NTD Ahead, which aims to “rethink bus service in Norwalk and southern Fairfield County.”

In 2022, nearly 1.4 million passenger trips were made across the Norwalk Transit District service area. The district provides a variety of transit services including:

Fixed-route buses in Norwalk and parts of Wilton

On-demand microtransit services in Norwalk and Westport

Regional Coastal Link bus service in partnership with Greater Bridgeport Transit and Milford Transit District

Shuttle service in Greenwich

Paratransit service for Norwalk, Stamford, Wilton, and Westport

While the report found that much of the transit system’s service is “aligned with where there is demand,” and helps connect riders to other transit, such as Metro North, there are improvements that could made with reducing redundancies, simplifying routes, expanding hours of service, and improving facilities, such as bus stops.

What’s Next?

The State of the System Report is the first part of the NTD Ahead initiative. The Norwalk Transit District is currently hosting public meetings for residents and users to come “learn about different options for improving service,” and give feedback on options for the system moving forward.

The next event will be held virtually on Tuesday, March 19 at 6 p.m.

The transit district will take the feedback as part of its evaluation of different scenarios on how the system can be improved. After that it will develop an implementation and phasing plan for putting the chosen scenario in action.

Here’s a look at some of the main takeaways from the report, which was put together by Nelson/Nygaard Consulting Associates:

Aligning Service with Demand and Reducing Redundancies

By analyzing population density, job and entertainment centers, and income levels, the report found the areas with greatest transit demand include: South Norwalk, East Norwalk, and along major corridors such as Main Avenue near Merritt 7 and Connecticut Avenue.

The report found that some areas, like South Norwalk, could support “15-minute service or better,” while the current route only operates every 20 minutes.

On the opposite side, the report found that the “outer areas of Norwalk, Wilton, and Westport have densities that are generally less supportive of greater levels of transit service,” and it recommended the district consider exploring “infrequent service or alternatives to fixed-route service in these areas.”

In addition, while the report did find that existing service “aligns relatively well with where there is demand for transit service,” there were some redundancies, particularly between some of the commuter shuttles and fixed routes.

“For example, the Merritt 7 and 10-20 Westport Road shuttles have very similar alignments, along a corridor also served by WHEELS bus routes,” the report noted.

It also highlighted that some of the commuter shuttles had fewer riders than the fixed-route services.

This can also lead to confusion, according to the report, as “major corridors are often served by multiple routes at different times and on different days, creating a learning curve for passengers.”

In addition to realigning service to better meet transit demands, the report also called for adding service to the weekends and evening hours.

“People need transit 7 days a week,” the report noted. “Transit becomes more attractive and reliable when there is more availability. NTD operates limited evening and weekend service.”

Simplifying Routes and Payments

One of the biggest areas the report looked into was the role of the WHEELS Hub off Burnell Boulevard, where almost all the routes start and end.

The report noted that service is “more accessible and attractive when it is easy to understand,” and reworking some of the routes’ structures would help with that.

“One way to simplify routes is to explore reducing the number of routes that pulse from the WHEELS Hub to facilitate more direct service to places of interest, and simpler alignments,” the report recommended.

In particular, the report noted that the center is “disconnected from the rail network, requiring an additional transfer for passengers wishing to connect to the Metro North at South Norwalk Train Station.”

While the transit district service helps connect riders to places like Metro North and other cities, such as through the Coastal Link bus that runs to Bridgeport, “fare collections are currently uncoordinated with neighboring transit districts, creating challenges for passenger riding regionally, especially on services that are jointly operated.”

Improving Infrastructure and Schedules

The district has more than 190 bus stops that have “varying levels of amenities.” The report found that 54% of the Norwalk Transit District stops do not have bus boarding signs and only 17% of the bus stops have a shelter.

The report recommends both improving bus stops and formalizing them. Right now, the district also permits passengers to “flag down buses,” although “drivers have discretion about whether to stop when flagged down.”

Moving away from that system would increase reliability, according to the report.

The transit district’s goal is to achieve 90% of on-time performance, meaning that buses are departing from the schedule “less than 2 minutes early or less than 5 minutes late.” However, when the consultants analyzed the data from May 2023, they found that no route met the 90% standard. Overall, the system averaged 63% on-time performance. Route 4 achieved the highest rate, 87%.

“The commuter shuttles feature some of the lowest OTP in the system, with the Highland Avenue Shuttle, Hospital Shuttle, and Greenwich Shuttle all under 54% OTP,” the report found. “NTD’s routes are also early more often than they are late, which particularly reduces reliability for riders who depend on the posted schedule to time their arrival at the bus stop.”