What’s sold in Norwalk?
NORWALK, Conn. – Here’s a list of Norwalk property transfers, from March 2-6:
- 200 Connecticut Ave., 200 Connecticut LLC to 200 Route One Realty LLC, $8,500,000, tax paid $106,250
- 1 Sunwich Road, Bowling Property Investments, LLC to Stephanie B. Zeigler Trustee and Eric T. Zeigler Trustee, $190,000, tax paid $19,750, according to the document. The property is appraised at $2.1 million.
- 3 Chipping Lane, Brett Sterner and Diane Nguyen Sterner to Jaime L. Gonzalez and Ishell Escalona, $580,000, tax paid $4,350
- 5 Rae Lane, Jerry Boggs to James R. Goldman and Jaqueline S. Pierce, $580,000, tax paid $4,350
- 6 Highbrook Road, Kenneth D. Roberts and Karen A. Roberts to Christopher J. Douglas and Elizabeth Douglas, $540,000, tax paid $4,050
- 23 Lindenwoods Road, 23 Lindenwoods Road, LLC to Rachel Turcotte and Todd Turcotte, $525,000, tax paid $3,937
- 13 Yost St., Adam Grossman to Alyssa Alcantara and Roberto Otero, $450,000, tax paid $3,375
- 16 Cornwell Road, Albert Angelo Bifano and Charlotte H. Bifano to Ivanna Bodnar and Oleh Bodnar, $444,000, tax paid $3,330
- 73 Walter Ave., Gerardo Eusebio and Ana R. Rodriguez to Francesco Galati, $429,000, tax paid $3,217
- 4 Daskams Lane Unit 122, Lindsay J. Esposito to Peter Robert Predun, $425,000, tax paid $3,187
- 122 Ledgebrook Drive Unit 10-1, Robert M. Hanson to Duane A. Cantor, $380,000, tax paid $2,850
- 9 Soundview Ave., TMSL Properties, LLC to Shelly-Ann Lynch-Cox and Mark Cox, $376,000, tax paid $2,820
- 32 Windsor Place, Dianne S. Papp to Colleen Mary Brosnan and Sean Patrick Peltier, $361,500, tax paid $2,711
- 74 Beacon St., Gail C. Osay and Jose Ramiro Martinez to Jose Carmen Crespo-Leon and Jose Ramiro Martinez, $359,000, tax paid $2,692
- 13 Strathmore Lane, Russell A. Fortier and Cornelia L. Fortier to Jay C. Dulski, $333,950, tax paid $2,504
- 7 Seir Hill Road Unit 43, Jaclyn Iloyena to Marissa Massimore, $303,250, tax paid $2,274
- 12 Glenrock Unit 12, Ishell A. Escalona to Joseph Devito, $296,500, tax paid $2,223
- 83 Washington Ave. Unit 3G, Jonathan R. Yeadon to Margaret A. Kost, $265,000, tax paid $1,987
- 17 Glendenning St., 17 Glendenning Associates, LLC to Ronald J. Disette Jr.and Kathryn G. Disette, $247,000, tax paid $1,852
- 31 Morton St., Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc., Asset-Backed PA to Wilson Rodriguez and Patricia P. Rodriguez, $225,000, tax paid $1,687
- 126 Washington St. unit 204, Pedro Rodrigo Rodriguez Romero to Tertuliano Delgado, $220,000, tax paid $1,650