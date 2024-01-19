When Dry January isn’t enough

Editor’s note: The writer of this letter requested that he be anonymous not be used because AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) members are not allowed to use their names in publications.

With the prevalence of “Dryuary” upon us, I felt compelled to share how I also periodically “went dry” to moderate my alcohol intake, but failed to do so and ultimately made a commitment to stop drinking for good.

I had tried Dryuary in the past and had many other dry periods ranging from a few days to six months. After each one, my drinking would assume the usual pattern soon after –three to four drinks a night during the week and many more on the weekends.

Liquor has been a life-long love affair for me. A drink would ease any social situation, soothe awkward feelings, de-stress my mind, and help ease depression, anxiety, or boredom. I essentially drank because I loved the effect. Alcohol made me feel complete and happy and a part of life.

My drinking was never a problem for others. I’ve never blacked-out, got a DUI or missed work. I can count on one hand when my drinking was an embarrassment, or I needed help to get home. The problem with my drinking was how I felt about myself. My father and other relatives had serious Alcohol Use Disorder (Alcoholism). I feared I was also on the same downhill slide.

There were warning signs. I planned my alcohol purchases and would buy extra on Fridays because I feared running out. I began thinking about alcohol frequently throughout the day. Most of my heavy drinking occurred sitting in front of the TV, alone. I concealed how many drinks I had had from my spouse. I started waking up in the middle of the night with my heart pounding. My hangovers got worse. I took an on-line assessment and didn’t like the results. I had to drink more and more to feel the same effect. I became moody, insecure, and felt a sense of isolation from the world. During a final dry spell, I white-knuckled the days until I could start again. Finally, I had an epiphany that alcohol would cut my life short. I wanted to live a long life and knew I had to do the right thing for myself and my family by quitting drinking for good.

I chose AA because several relatives had great experiences with it. (Smart Recovery is another option for people looking for help.) I recognized that if I didn’t do any type of recovery program, I would eventually talk myself into starting up again and the cycle would continue.

It wasn’t easy at first. I was convinced life was over and every social occasion would be boring. But in AA I was shocked to see that people were happy, laughing, compassionate, and helpful. I learned my feelings of isolation and “feeling different” is common to the disease. The spiritual aspect of the program was a positive for me. AA is not a religion, so I was able keep my own beliefs. I have been sober now for two years and would never go back to my old life.

Dryuary is great for a lot of people, but it won’t make a big difference if you or someone you know has a real problem. The drinking will go back to the usual pattern in a short time. According to the AMA, Alcohol Use Disorder is progressive – It never gets better, only worse over time. If you or someone you know might need help, try attending an “Open Speaker Meeting” which can be found most nights of the week on CT-AA.org. Hearing and relating to a few stories of recovery may be well worth the hour spent.

A Longtime Norwalk Resident