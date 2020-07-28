Where’s Chris Perone?

The Connecticut Legislature was called into session this week to confront the important issues of Absentee Voting and Police Accountability. Representative Perone was there for them to vote on voting, but on the matter of Police Accountability he was absent.

Norwalk Police deserve a voice in Hartford that recognizes their contributions to our community.

Police ought not only to be held appropriately accountable for their actions, but recognized for their existing exercise of professionalism, restraint, and community responsiveness.

This is not a political issue. Norwalk’s Community Policing efforts were well established under the leadership of then Police Chief, now Mayor Harry Rilling. Chief Tom Kulhawik has faithfully continued the efforts undertaken by Chief Rilling. The Norwalk Police Department is established as a contributing member of our City, exercising its responsibilities with restraint, and understanding. During recent demonstrations in support of racial justice, Norwalk police have not only maintained a peaceful presence, they have joined citizens in support of the Black Lives Matter marches.

We can be proud of the Norwalk Police force. Our representative in Hartford has a responsibility to take Norwalk’s positive message to the Capitol.

We all want police officers to be accountable for the decisions they make in the course of duty. Reasonable examination of professionalism, crime response, and arresting tactics employed are appropriate. Finding and disciplining misconduct are already embedded in the Norwalk Police operations.

It is as appropriate to recognize and applaud the professional approach to service that is well established. Not only does such recognition reward good service and devotion, it establishes a tone of respectability and pride so important to recruiting the next generation of police officers. We want an environment that encourages young people of every color, gender, and social persuasion to aspire toward service in law enforcement. The phrase, “I want to be a police officer when I grow up,” ought not to vanish from children’s vocabulary. We want an environment that encourages police officers of experience to maintain their allegiance to law enforcement rather than choosing to abandon careers out of concern for their own well being.

We need the police. When 911 is dialed we need response. When crimes are committed, we need investigation. When criminals are identified we need arrest. And when police are under unreasonable scrutiny by the State Legislature, we need a representative prepared to attend the debate and cast her vote.

Ellen Wink

Republican candidate for District 137 State Representative