Where’s the data?

This is an lightly edited version of a letter sent to the Board of Education and the Common Council.

While I believe strongly in funding our schools, I have concerns as to why important questions have not been answered during this budget cycle. In recent weeks we have heard about the threats of not being able to pay salaries and keep our vital schoolteachers and counselors, during a mental health crisis following an unprecedented time in history (Covid-19).

However, if you listen to the meetings and the asks, why is NPS unable to share data as to what our contractual obligations are for staffing? Why are those numbers not part of the conversation? And where will the money go if more funding is provided?

Broad percentages are helpful visuals, but this is a big deal and at minimum the people who are chosen to make such a decision need to be the most informed. How much will go to education and curriculum? How much will go to needed building improvements that have been on the roster for years at a variety of our schools?

Not having this type of information is a hard pill to swallow, I would assume when voting. And I credit our elected officials for taking our taxpayers’ money seriously and being conservative in an effort to draw this information. At least, I hope you are.

Why can’t detailed data be shared?

For clarification here are the bullet points, that need further data and info in my view…

200 new hires over past two years: Breakdown and Cost

How many social workers and counselors were hired with ESSER funds before covid?

How many interventionists and coaches?

Quality Review team costs?

Contractual obligations? For 2023/2024 do not see that listed.

Without this information, how can a number even be stated and approved? How do elected officials who care, even work beyond 4%? This information is lacking.

Funding is important but concerns about spending are essential.

And where it is going and the priorities or lack thereof is a must ask that should be well received.

I agree with the many comments at last week’s meeting, I think 4% is not enough based on the exponential growth within our student community – but in my opinion 12.7% is a huge ask and can affect our cities financial well-being for years to come.

We need to have a reasonable conversation and accountability needs to be the theme. Growing a community is a wonderful thing but we have to sustain it. We need to educate our future and spend money on academics. All the other components can come into place as well, but the first priority needs to be based on what will truly benefit all students.

It all adds up! For example: $300,000 per year just for the lease of the Family Welcome Center that averages 10 people per day??? While I do not discount the needs of these people and families, perhaps we can look for more cost-effective ways to provide these needs within City Hall and our schools. Many of these needs we have touted as already being available within the walls of City Hall and the schools, yet we celebrated a grand opening and staffed a hub for 50 people a week? That could just as easily use City Hall or their school as a resource?

$87,000 for a school bus due to a new program truly seems like we have a lack of priorities, since we are having a conversation about cutting some very essential school personnel (like counselors).

The numbers all add up. No one is disputing that we should fund our students and provide them with the tools that they need to be successful. But the question is, why has the BoE not voted in the last 12 months to ensure that the money allocated has been well spent? This has to be where priority and accountability come into play.

I hope that the Council will consider tabling the vote to March 7 unless they have received the proper data and contractual obligations and been provided with what they have been requesting all along. Many have lost sight of this and it cannot fly under the radar.

March 7 was the original deadline. An overview of spending is not unreasonable. Until then, I do not see how the council can vote on anything over 4%. Anyone voting on this should demand detailed data…because I believe our students and teachers’ needs should be met for academics. We need them and they are what makes our school thrive. I want to see more than 4% for my kids and all kids in Norwalk, but I also want accountability and spending to be a priority amongst our leaders elected and employed. Simple math and facts are vital.

Diana Paladino Christopher