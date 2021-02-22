Who can get vaccinated against COVID in Connecticut, and when? Here’s what you need to know

Gov. Ned Lamont has overhauled the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, prioritizing people based on age rather than on underlying medical conditions, job title, or other factors. The shift was announced Monday. The move represents a significant break from federal guidance, and Connecticut is one of few states to prioritize people strictly by age.

Here’s a look at how and when to get vaccinated under the new schedule:

Who is eligible?

People ages 55 to 64 can sign up for an appointment beginning March 1. Previously, those with underlying medical conditions, such as cancer and diabetes, and “essential workers” such as grocery store employees were next in line. Schools staff, including teachers, aides, janitorial employees and anyone else working in those facilities, will still be given priority. Special clinics for educational staff will be open starting March 1, with the goal of giving all workers who want a vaccine their first dose by the end of that month.

People aged 65 to 74 and those 75 and older, as well as frontline health care workers, are already eligible and can sign up right now.

Who will be eligible next?

Connecticut will continue prioritizing people based on age. Beginning March 22, those aged 45 to 54 will be eligible to sign up.

People aged 35 to 44 can begin scheduling appointments on April 12, and those aged 16 to 34 will become eligible on May 3.

How do I sign up?

Qualifying residents can sign up online through the state’s website. Appointments may be made by filling out a form in the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). Several health care systems are also allowing people to sign up through their MyChart accounts, or through call centers they’ve established. Residents do not have to be a patient with any of the health care systems to sign up for a MyChart account and schedule an appointment.

The state has also set up its own call center for eligible people to book appointments. The number is 877-918-2224. The phone line is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.