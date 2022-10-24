Quantcast

Who is Bob Stefanowski? CT’s Republican candidate for governor hopes to win rematch with Lamont

Republican gubernatorial nominee Bob Stefanowski addresses the delegates at the Republican convention at Foxwoods on May 6. (Yehyun Kim, CTMirror.org)

The 2022 Election is Nov. 8.

Bob Stefanowski, 60, is Connecticut’s Republican nominee for governor for a second time after losing to Gov. Ned Lamont in 2018.

Stefanowski and his wife, Amy, live in the shoreline community of Madison and are the parents of three daughters, the youngest still in college.

Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Bob Stefanowski?

Stefanowski was born in New Haven and his family lived on one floor of a three-family home in the Newhallville section of New Haven, then bought a house in North Haven when he was in second grade.

