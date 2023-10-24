Why I am running for the Board of Education

The stated mission of the Norwalk Public Schools is to provide an education that graduates All students “future ready, as civically responsible, engaged contributors to an ever-changing world.”

My name is Alexandrea Kemeny and I’m running for the Norwalk Board of Education. I’m a former Norwalk Public School teacher of 31 years and a graduate (K-12) from NPS. I am disheartened by the decline in the Board of Education’s academic expectations for our students and their policies regarding student behavior and consequences of their behavior in the learning environment. This has to change. That’s why I am running.

The Superintendent’s End of Year Report to the Board of Education in June revealed only 39% of our students in K-10 proficient in reading, the mission statement of our schools is not being fulfilled. That calculates to 60% of our students not reading on grade level. A philosophy of lowered expectations does not prepare students to be “positive contributors to an ever-changing world.” Adults aren’t doing students any favors by accepting poor quality work as a job well done.

Norwalk has approximately 11,500 students. Our schools should imitate life and teach students that a real work ethic pays off. With a cost of over $21,000 per student, taxpayers have a right to expect that students be obligated to learn and it’s the teachers’ job to facilitate this. Too many students are graduating unprepared for college or not ready for the work force. A report published by the CT Department of Education for Norwalk students for the 2021-22 school year revealed only 19.1% of Black students, 23.4% of Hispanic students and 60.9% of White students were college or career ready.

How can students graduate as “civically responsible engaged contributors” as the mission statement aspires to when a School Climate Survey conducted this spring, revealed only 56% of students in grades 6-12 thought that the school system had ‘rigorous expectations’ of them? Until we expect our students to put their best foot forward and encourage them and reward hard work, they’re not going to do it. That’s human nature.

As a Board member, I will work to raise the expectations for students and support policies that help students fulfill their obligations to themselves and taxpayers. Students, in return will earn self-respect and confidence in their abilities. Every student must be encouraged to work to their fullest potential!

My credentials:

Educated in the Norwalk PS K-12

Teacher for NPS 31 years

Parent of daughter who went through NPS

Co-founder/Vice President of Crystal Theatre, a Norwalk based education theater instituted in 1987

Foster parent for DCF for 10 years

Board of Director for Open Door Corridor Shelter for 13 years

Standards and expectations in the classroom must be raised and it begins with the Board of Education. The Board sets policies that determine the school district’s climate, which directly impacts the classroom. For example, one policy impacting the classroom is teachers are now instructed not to give students a grade lower than 50% and students may retake tests as needed. This is not the way things work in the real world. We must support students, so as not to set them up for failure in an increasing competitive world.

One way the Board of Education can ensure standards remain high is through respectful behavior. It begins with student respect for teachers and respect between teachers and the administration. If there are no consequences for disrespectful or disruptive behavior, it continues; much like the speeding motorist, who continues to speed if the policeman who stopped them issues no ticket.

More funds for the school system are always welcome, especially from Hartford, but ultimately, raising standards and expectations costs nothing.

Alexandrea Kemeny

Board of Education Candidate, District A