Why John Levin deserves your vote for Norwalk At Large Common Council

First full disclosure, I am John’s wife of 32 years though I have kept my family name and show no signs of a blue beard, except by association. Many might be tempted to write John off because of his appearance – don’t do it.

This is the first time John Levin has run for public office. He ran for president of his 1000+ student class and won at University High School in Los Angeles. The class was as diverse as Norwalk’s school systems are now. For his entire life, it has been hard to put John in any ideological box.

John Levin believes that Republicans can and should honor the American melting pot ideal and that public education affords opportunity to all. He believes that, when well-funded, urban schools can excel. He proudly wears a hat that reads “Make Racism Wrong Again” because he believes that being fiscally conservative can be married to strong ethical principles, recognizing human dignity in all.

A registered Republican since his teens, John Levin joined the Marines and served three years before entering college, majoring in math and economics at Yale. After college, he tried to be an art photographer in the East Village before realizing he would starve if he continued that pursuit. His practical nature allows him to pivot when necessary and make things happen!

After working at American Express in New York City for a couple of years, John attended the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, the alma mater of former Mayor of Norwalk Bill Collins, best known for preserving the Washington Street area when “urban renewal” would have knocked those buildings down. John and Bill became friends in the 1990s shortly after we moved to Norwalk. They had many conversations about Norwalk’s potential to be a great city. John shares Bill Collins’ vision of preserving what’s unique about Norwalk, its historic buildings, its coastal charm, its vital business and arts communities. In addition, John Levin embraces Collins’ commitment to affordable housing for the whole community from new immigrants to people who have lived here for generations, from young professionals working at tech companies, to those working in the services industry, from working families to retirees living on fixed incomes who struggle with property taxes.

John doesn’t just have a vision; he has the drive to make his vision happen through determination and using facts to develop reasonable solutions when conflicts arise. In the 1990s, John and I worked with the neighbors on Flax Hill Road and others who opposed a proposed condo development at one of Norwalk’s historical gems, the Fodor Farm. For years we petitioned, wrote letters to the editor, and testified at public hearings, favoring an organic community garden, a place where everyone can learn about how people can raise their own food in cities.

John recognizes the importance of planting more trees to combat climate change and provide shade on the city’s streets. He advocates for walkability, more and safer bicycle routes, better access, and more frequent mass transit service to make the buses and Wheels2U more attractive alternatives to car use to make Norwalk a more livable and sustainable city.

John Levin served on the board of NancyonNorwalk.com for eight years (and resigned before starting this campaign) because he believes in shining a light on what’s often hiding in plain sight but not highlighted in time for citizens to have a say. He believes in holding leaders accountable for listening to everyone in town halls on a regular basis. The important questions John asks will get answered through his investigative journalist-like persistence.

John will work for practical solutions for the city to adapt to climate change and to accelerate Norwalk’s investment in energy efficiency, electric vehicles, and renewable energy production. The city’s buildings and parking lots can produce solar energy to decrease the city’s electric bills.

As a financial analyst, John recognizes increasing total Norwalk property values produces the tax revenue to pay for city services and schools. He believes in economic development that will benefit the community, not just the wealthy. He is a creative problem solver and will listen to Norwalk community members to set priorities and move the community forward.

As a lifelong Democrat, I encourage others, particularly Democrats and independents, to take a closer look at the Levin for Norwalk Facebook page and to vote for John Levin. There’s an old saying that “potholes are neither Democrat nor Republican.” John is brilliant, hardworking, and will be an effective public servant. We need John Levin on the Common Council.

Diane Keefe