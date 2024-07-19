Why make Burnell Blvd. two-way?

NancyOnNorwalk came across this sign recently, which stands next to the Riverview building, recently taken over by real estate agent/developer Jason Milligan.

We asked Jason, “Why make Burnell Boulevard two-way?”

Here’s his reply, sent via email:



The city and State agree that it should be two-way again but they are working on an overhaul to the bus network to modernize and meet the needs of Norwalk.

The biggest benefit would be giving obvious quick direct access to the newly renovated Yankee Doodle garage. The garage was built in 1962 to serve the entire area. It should be the 1st stop for many/most visitors.

It will allow buses to pick up on both sides of the street and drive in the direction they are going rather than every bus having to loop around the block to get to the bus stop and then again if they are heading north or east.

It will make it easier to use River Street for festivals like Kentucky Derby, Oktoberfest, Halloween, Christmas etc.

Jim Travers, Jessica Voneshek, Matt Pentz, Bob Duff are all in favor and currently working on it.

It is part of the planned $27 Million infrastructure improvements.

Do you have a question about something you’ve seen in Norwalk? Send it to us at [email protected] and we’ll see if we can get you an answer.