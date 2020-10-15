Why won’t Kousidis admit she is an Antivaxxer?

The world has not seen a pandemic like this in a little over a century. It appears that the best way to end this, with citizen cooperation, can only be achieved with the help of science and a vaccine. It troubles me that there has been the growth of an anti-science wing of the Republican Party, now seen in Norwalk and Darien by the State Senate candidacy of Ellie Kousidis. She has gone out of her way to say that she is not an “anti-vaxxer,” but her testimony before the Connecticut Legislature and her public comments have said differently. Which is it?

If she is not an “anti-vaxxer” then why does she so strongly oppose all mandated vaccinations for students entering schools? Why is she listed as the founder of an organization, Active Citizenry USA, that is dedicated to “pushing back against state-mandated vaccines”? Vaccines are how we prevent outbreaks and protect those among us who cannot be vaccinated because of a compromised immune system or an allergy to the ingredients in a vaccine. Where there are questions about a particular vaccine’s efficacy or ingredients, let’s have a discussion but not condemn all vaccines. With the creation of vaccines over time we have just about eliminated polio, smallpox and other viruses that have wreaked havoc on the human race. Ellie Kousidis’ blanket opposition to this important community health program and her disregard of its scientific basis makes me question if she believes in other scientific facts like human-influenced climate change or if she is falling in lockstep with the Republican Party of the 21st century that disregards and seems to devalue the opinions of experts.

In addition, will this Senate candidate publicly condemn the way the Trump Administration has handled the COVID-19 crisis, given her interest as a State Senate candidate? For that matter, why are Connecticut Republicans publicly silent about the President’s botched COVID-19 management and the rush to bypass safety testing of a future COVID-19 vaccine?

If a vaccine for SARS-COV-2 (the medical name for COVID-19) proves by experts to be safe, will Ms. Kousidis and her family get it or will she risk their health and welfare and safety of those in our society who are most susceptible to COVID-19? Make no mistake, when we vote this year we are not just voting for elected officials to represent us in Hartford and Washington, we are voting for the future of science.

This is one of many reasons that I will be voting for Bob Duff to return to the 25th Senate District and against Ms. Kousidis, because I believe in balanced preventive health programming, science and the good that it can do and has done.

Diane Lauricella