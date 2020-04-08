Willard Road apartments approved; solar power a definite maybe

NORWALK, Conn. — A proposed four-story 219-unit apartment house with a parking garage and separate four-story self-storage building at 10 Willard Road was unanimously approved by the Zoning Commission in Tuesday’s virtual meeting.

The Commission also rezoned a 0.85-acre wooded tract between Strawberry Hill Avenue and the planned complex from B Residence and Business #2 to entirely Business #2. The developers, 10 Willard LLC, pledge to preserve the 0.85 acre as a natural buffer, according to their attorney Adam Blank.

Commissioner Galen Wells abstained from the vote, with no explanation being voiced.

Potential for solar or geothermal power at the complex is not yet known. The developers first need to obtain a solar credit agreement from Eversource. “They’re working to get that,” Blank said. “It’s not going to come in a time frame that would work for … you folks, or for them to close on the property. Subject to obtaining zero emissions credit from Eversource, the applicant will … make reasonable effort to install as many (solar) panels as is economically feasible and feasible from an engineering perspective. In addition, the applicant will explore the possibility of installing geothermal if it is economically feasible.”

“They are confident that the self-storage facility structure could support the weight load from the solar panels on the roof,” Blank continued. “They’re not certain of that for the parking structure or the apartment building. That will come further down the road as they get more detailed construction drawings together. Geothermal is much more integrated into the design and mechanicals for the construction, and so they have to get much further along with their construction drawings before they can tell if it’s feasible. We’re not at a point where we can definitively commit anything from an engineering perspective.”

Developer Jason Enters added, “Based upon preliminary calculations, there will be excess power generated if we get the amount that we want on top of the residential building, so that the residential tenants can use that electricity and it gets sold to them at a rate that’s cheaper than Eversource. And we would obviously be using it for all the public spaces and for the public space in the storage building as well.”

Commissioner Josh Goldstein asked, “If you are able to get the credit from Eversource, is there a ballpark estimate of how much of the property would be geothermal?”

“If we get positive test results, we’ll definitely hundred percent heat and cool the self-storage building with geothermal…and our intent is to do the public spaces of the residential building,” replied Enters.

An easement granted by the Conservation Commission on March 10 cleared the path to approval. The 2.075-acre conservation easement exceeds the 20 percent acreage requirement for Zoning approval and holds the property owner responsible for maintaining the land.

Planned are 158 one-bedroom and 61 two-bedroom units, with 16 of the one-bedrooms and six of the two-bedrooms being evenly dispersed workforce housing units. A pool, a rooftop patio, and a dog park are also included, and several thousand plantings ranging from trees to shrubs and grasses have been proposed by the project’s landscape architect. As to traffic flow, Enters previously told the Zoners that there will be no vehicular access from Strawberry Hill Avenue except for emergency vehicles, and that a traffic study by Frederick P. Clark Associates projects an additional 60 vehicles at peak morning hours, and 90 additional in the afternoon.

In other matters, Planning & Zoning Director Steve Kleppin voiced his expectation that a draft report of the East Norwalk Transit Oriented District plan would be “out for public comment in another 4 to 6 weeks.” Kleppin also mentioned the planned industrial zone study: “We did have interviews with the consultants last week…we’re working on the specific contract language and we can start hopefully sometime in May.”

As is typical of a maiden voyage on Zoom, the meeting’s online transmission often sounded like an amusement park funhouse ride replete with electronic stuttering, intermittent echoes, assorted weird noises, and a barking dog. When at several minutes into the proceedings Commissioner Nate Sumpter’s on-screen image froze, Chairman Louis Schulman’s attempts to contact him by phone and text proved futile until he finally thawed.