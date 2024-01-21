William ‘Billy’ Tolles retires from Norwalk Public Library, leaving the dusting to someone else

(Contributed)

William “Billy” Tolles, retired after 25 years of service as a part-time custodian at Norwalk Public Library (NPL). Billy began working with NPL in 1998 through a partnership with NPL and STAR’s adult employment program. STAR is a not-for-profit organization serving people of all ages who have intellectual and developmental disabilities in lower Fairfield County. Through STAR’s employment training and on-site coaching, Billy found a right fit at NPL. As time progressed, his coach did not have to remain at work with him.

“It was a pleasure to work with Billy at the library,” said Mike Flynn, retired job coach at STAR, Inc. “He received so much support from all the employees there. He was a proud member of the library team. Billy cared about everyone there and they cared for him as well.”

Joe Baker, a retired Norwalk Public Library building services crew member who took the City’s early retirement package in 2020, describes Billy as a person who is talkative and has a great sense of humor.

“He always said we would retire together and that he was going to Florida,” Baker said. “Jim Dombroski, retired Building Services Manager who took the early retirement package when offered in 2010, asked me to take care of Billy when he retired and I did my best to do just that. Billy was like family. I still stay in touch with him.”

Norwalk Public Library staff gather for a retirement breakfast for William “Billy” Tolles. (Contributed)

Liesl Story, who became Billy’s job coach after Flynn retired, commented she was amazed by Billy’s ability to be cheerful and eager to work so early in the morning. She said, “I always looked forward to hearing his stories, even though I’d heard most of them several times! I’ll never forget him introducing me as his new job coach, ‘Diesel’!”

Billy worked the 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. shift and he had nicknames for everyone. He called Mark Kravarik, another building services crew member, “Tattoo”, because of his many tattoos. Billy also has a strong sense of self as you will see in the below video. He would always tell me that he is glad that he and I work well together and that is how we are able to run the library so well. I would say, “Billy runs the library. He just lets me think that I do.”

“It is clear to me that he was highly valued at the Norwalk Public Library, and that Billy greatly valued the staff,” said Michael Broussard, who coached Billy with Story.

Billy is a character. No one can be Billy, but Billy and I loved his authenticity. I will miss his gregariousness. He had the command to make me stop and talk even when I had 50 things to do, and his conversations were beautiful. He never complained.



It was wonderful of the Library Board to honor Billy with such a handsome plaque.

Sherelle Harris,

Norwalk Public Library Director

Norwalk Public Library Board present William “Billy” Tolles with a retirement plaque. From left: Michael Broussard (STAR, Inc. Job Coach), Billy Tolles, Jannie Williams (Treasurer), Haroldo Williams, Moina Noor (President), Patsy Brescia (Vice Chair), Laurel Peterson, Ralph Bloom and Alex Knopp. (Contributed)

