Wilms campaign touts endorsement

NORWALK, Conn. – Republican District 142 candidate Fred Wilms has been endorsed by NFIB (National Federation of Independent Business).

Wilms is seeking to unseat State Rep. Lucy Dathan, a Democrat who defeated him two years ago after he had held the seat for four years.

“NFIB is the voice of small business, advocating on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C., and in all 50 state capitals,” it states on its website. “In my professional banking position, I work with small businesses in Norwalk, New Canaan and Fairfield County,” Wilms said in announcing the endorsement. “Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy. Small businesses employ far more people than large corporations. Too often the Hartford democrats treat small businesses as adversaries, rather than as friends. We need to reform the tax code, licensing requirements, the regulatory structure, unemployment & worker’s compensation and health care access.”

District 142 is comprised of parts of New Canaan and Norwalk; Dathan lives in the Silvermine portion of New Canaan while Wilms is a Norwalk resident.

Wilms has also been endorsed by the Norwalk Police union and the Independent Party. Dathan has been endorsed by Connecticut REALTORS®, Planned Parenthood Connecticut and NARAL, The Connecticut League of Conservation Voters (CTLCV) and the Sierra Club Connecticut Chapter.