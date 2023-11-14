Quantcast
Wilton man charged with manslaughter in Kravarik’s death

By


James O’Byrne, 36, of 18 Crowne Pond Lane, Wilton. (Norwalk Police Department)

A Wilton man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the Oct. 28 death of Norwalk Public Library employee Dawn Kravarik in a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of East Rocks Road and Bayne Street.

Arrested: James O’Byrne, 36, of 18 Crowne Pond Lane, Wilton

Charges: Manslaughter in the second degree, assault in the second degree, reckless driving, evading responsibility, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, failure to insure motor vehicle and operation of an unregistered motor vehicle

Bond: $1 million

Court: Nov. 27

The hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported at 6:06 p.m. Oct. 28, a Norwalk Police news release said. “Arriving officers found a single motorcycle that was struck by the evading vehicle. The operator and passenger of the motorcycle were transported to Norwalk Hospital with significant injuries.”

Kravarik, 59, was sitting on the rear of the motorcycle, police said. She was pronounced deceased at Norwalk Hospital.

“The Norwalk Police Detective Bureau assumed the investigation and worked alongside Officers of the Norwalk Police Crash Reconstruction Unit who interviewed victims and witnesses, collected evidence and executed search warrants to identify the operator of the evading vehicle,” the news release said.

Wilton Police assisted and the vehicle was located that day, the Oct. 30 news release said.

The investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for O’Byrne, Monday’s news release said. He was arrested Sunday at NPD headquarters.

Kravarik was reportedly a lifelong Norwalk resident who worked at the Norwalk Public Library for 36 years.

“She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling to the mountains, motorcycling with her husband and friends, and nurturing her vast indoor garden. Her family was the absolute center of her world, and she cherished every moment with them,” her obituary states.

In a statement, Mayor Harry Rilling said Kravarik was a dedicated library employee who worked as Accounting Clerk. “Dawn was known as a compassionate and kind employee who always put her community first through her decades of service to the library. This great loss is felt throughout our library, City Hall and entire community.”

  • Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
  • Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
  • Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
  • Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

    • Comments

    One response to “Wilton man charged with manslaughter in Kravarik’s death”

    1. Tysen Canevari

      Great job Norwalk PD. Sad to lose such as asset to Norwalk. Hope her husband is recovering ok.

