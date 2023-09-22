Wilton offers bus tour of historic homes

View some of Wilton’s unique modern residences inside and out on a four hour excursion, “Midcentury Modern in Wilton: A Bus Tour of Historic Homes” conducted on Sunday Oct. 1 by guided tour specialists Histoury. The bus will depart at 1 p.m. from Wilton Historical Society, located at 224 Danbury Road in Wilton. According to a news release, the tour guide will discuss the homes’ designs, architects, and residents. Learn more and buy tickets at Midcentury Modern in Wilton: A Bus Tour of Historic Homes | Histoury (fareharbor.com). Histoury is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
