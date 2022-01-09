Wilton Quaker Meeting calls to action on nuclear weapons, climate change, & Yemen

The Wilton Quaker Meeting which serves Norwalk and surrounding towns met Jan. 9. Quakers are a Christian community that meets weekly for worship and monthly, quarterly and annually in progressively larger groups to make decisions about the stands we take in the world. Quakers have practiced pacifism since the religion’s founding in the 1600s. There are no ministers. Decisions are made by a group process in which many perspectives are shared, and a consensus is sometimes reached. The following statements were approved by consensus.

Background

The US currently has a nuclear stockpile of 3,750 nuclear warheads. There are 2,000 additional warheads that are retired and scheduled for dismantlement according to Transparency in the U.S. Nuclear Weapons Stockpile, Fact Sheet published Oct. 5. (1) The extension of the new START treaty between Russia and the US was signed in February and limits each side to not more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads per the Congressional Research Service.

Decision Minute #1

Wilton Quaker Meeting asks that the Biden administration (1) accelerate the dismantlement of the retired weapons (2) immediately retire an additional 2,200 nuclear weapons since we are still well above the limits set in new START treaty and (3) urge the Russians to do the same in the near term to reduce the risk that nuclear weapons will be used.

We consider climate action urgent and are troubled by the inadequate response of Congress. The executive branch needs to move forward much needed clean energy and energy efficiency programs proposed in the Build Back Better bill without delay. We ask that the Biden administration act by executive order to use cost savings achieved through reduced nuclear and other weapons programs to fund additional climate change response programs because our national security depends on fighting the global scourge of climate change. We support at least a 10% redeployment of the military budget (Congress approved a $768 billion military budget in the recently passed NDAA) and a redirection of the additional $76 billion to addressing climate change. As we saw in Boulder, Colorado and in other parts of our country, our lives and the lives of our neighbors depend on federal action now.

Decision Minute #2

Wilton Quaker Meeting opposes all arms sales to Saudi Arabia, as long as the blockade of humanitarian aid to Yemen continues. We call on Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal to withhold their support for any further arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

“The world carries along an outgrown past and it has not yet wholly achieved the gleam of vision of the possible future, but it is always capable of being made good…The ‘evil’ is not purely diabolic. It is a relic of an outgrown past.”

– Rufus Jones Haverford Commencement June 9, 1934