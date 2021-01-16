Winfield: Judiciary Committee to take on pot but leave police accountability law intact

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Senate chair of the Judiciary Committee says its agenda will most likely include legalizing cannabis but skip major changes to the police accountability law during the newly minted legislative session.

The curtailed 2020 session left several criminal justice initiatives on the table and appetite to address them now, said State Sen. Gary Winfield (D-New Haven).

“There’s a lot of desire to do a lot since we lost a session,” Winfield said.

