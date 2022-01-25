Wink, prior to arrest: Tenant ‘was after me’

NORWALK, Conn. – Murder suspect Ellen Wink yelled, “He was after me,” in a 911 call to Norwalk Police after allegedly shooting her tenant, Kurt Lametta, according to a synopsis of the call by a detective investigating Thursday’s incident.

Wink stated she has a gun, Det. John Sura says in his report, and that her tenant at 16 Nelson Ave. came after her because she was cleaning up a little and he was all over the place.

“I am so tired of this guy, he is on the floor,” Sura quotes Wink telling the dispatcher who answered the 911 call, received at 11:48 a.m.

The gun is empty and in the kitchen, Wink reportedly said.

Officers later located a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver on a kitchen counter in Wink’s residence at 18 Nelson Ave., across the street from where the 54-year-old Lametta was found.

“The revolver still had five empty casings in the cylinder which had all been fired,” Sura reported.

He said Lametta was pronounced dead by a paramedic at 12:19 p.m. in the living room of the house at 16 Nelson Ave., which Wink owns.

An examination of Lametta’s body at the scene found he had been shot five times, Sura reported.

Wink, a former Norwalk City Clerk, was charged with murder and held on $1 million bond.

First Officers Arrive on Scene

In their reports, the two Patrol Officers initially dispatched to the incident, Brian Barrett and Tiffany Ortiz, describe locating Lametta on the floor inside 16 Nelson Ave. and afterwards encountering Wink exiting her home and walking onto the front lawn at 18 Nelson Ave.

Ortiz estimates she and Barrett were dispatched to the scene at approximately 11:53 a.m. “for the report of a verbal argument between landlord and tenant.”

Both officers note they had been advised the 911 complainant, later identified as Wink, stated there was a gun in the home.

Ortiz understood the dispatcher to say the gun “was not being used and empty.” Barrett had it that the gun “was in another room empty.”

“I approached the residence as Ofc. Ortiz arrived on the scene,” Barrett states. “As I walked toward the front door, no complaints (sic) or residents were on scene … and the home appeared quiet….As I got to the top of the porch, I looked through the front door glass and could see a large white male laying on the floor with a large amount of blood around him.”

Barrett reports he withdrew his gun, backed off the porch, and advised Ortiz of the male victim inside.

“Given the fact that dispatch had advised that a gun was mentioned in the complainant’s 911 call, we backed off the property,” Barrett says.

Ortiz reports she unholstered her duty weapon and retreated from the house, creating a perimeter. She reports notifying dispatch of the injured victim and requesting EMS, additional units and a supervisor to respond to the scene.

The officers then report spotting a female exiting 18 Nelson Ave.

“She was waving at me and holding a jacket in her right hand,” Ortiz says. I could not see her right hand, so I ordered Wink to drop her jacket and show me her hands (and) she complied.

Ortiz then quotes Wink saying, “I’m Ellen, I called. My gun is empty.”

“What’s going on? Who had a gun?” Ortiz says she asked.

“I did,” Wink stated, according to Ortiz.

“Did you use it?” Ortiz quotes Barrett asking.

“Yes, I did,” was Wink’s reply, Ortiz says. “Five times. I know I’m arrested.”

Ortiz reports then handcuffing Wink and patting her down for weapons.

Barrett reports asking Wink if anyone else was inside 16 Nelson Ave. and her replying there was a tenant on the second floor.

Barrett says she then stated, “Kurt Lametta, he’s been my tenant and he’s f-ing driving me nuts.”

The officers reported that as they were handcuffing Wink, a man, later identified as James Gavin, exited 18 Nelson Ave. He was handcuffed and briefly detained.

Asking why he was being handcuffed, Barrett says he told Gavin someone had been shot next door. Gavin, he says, replied, “I heard gunshots, she shot him.”

The Investigation

After inspecting the house at 16 Nelson Ave., Sura, the arresting officer, said he spoke with the upstairs tenant, who stated he heard a loud noise, like maybe gunshots.

He said he heard Wink and Lametta arguing, and heard Lametta yell “call 911” during the exchange.

Sura said he then spoke with Gavin, who he identified as Wink’s boyfriend.

Gavin stated he was working in his office at 18 Nelson Ave. “when he heard bangs, a pause and then a few more bangs,” according to Sura.

Sura reports Gavin said he was not sure what the bangs were, but that then Wink came back to the house, she told him “Lametta came at [her].”

Later, during an interview at police headquarters, Gavin reportedly told Sura and Det. Daniel Serio he heard bangs from outside that could have been shots. He said he looked out the window and saw Wink exiting 16 Nelson Ave. from the side door by the garages, which face Roscoe Street, and return to 18 Nelson Ave.

He said he did not see Wink holding a gun or anything, Sura reported.

According to Sura’s account of the interview, Gavin said Wink told him, “Lametta got in [her] face (or something) and [she] shot him.”

Gavin then asked Wink if she hit him, meaning did she shoot Lametta, and she stated that “she did not think that she missed.”

Gavin said he wanted to check Lametta to see if he was OK and Wink said he should not.

Gavin added that Wink is afraid of Lametta and Lametta had a previous issue with another tenant where he threatened to kill him.

Serio quoted Gavin as saying, in the interview at headquarters, that Wink had asked the tenants at 16 Nelson Ave. to leave because she wants to sell the property.

Gavin, Serio reported, said, “Kurt doesn’t pay rent,” and estimated he had not paid since possibly September.

Gavin said he did not know why Wink went to 16 Nelson Ave., but that she was trying to get stuff organized there to sell it, according to Serio, who quoted Gavin as reporting Wink told him she shot Lametta and didn’t think she missed.

Gavin reportedly asked Wink if Lametta was alive and she replied, “Yea, he is alive.”

Wink then called 911 to report the incident, Gavin told Serio.

Serio said Gavin told him Wink and Lametta had never been physical, “just screaming,” and that he had never seen Wink “be violent or crazy.”

Sura reported Lametta’s cellphone was found outside 16 Nelson Ave. on the ground in bushes near the side door by the garage.

How The Call Was Dispatched

The Incident Log on the Norwalk Police website shows the Nelson Avenue call being reported at 11:48 p.m., with a call type of “Death-Homicide.”

However, the call was dispatched as a Code 11, the Norwalk Police classification for a disturbance.

In the radioed dispatch, the dispatcher describes a report of a 44 (complainant) and her tenant in a verbal Code 11, adding, “they’re currently separated.”

The dispatcher told the two officers being assigned the call, Barrett and Ortiz, that the complainant stated that there was an 87 (weapon) in the house, “but it is not being used or touched.”

He also advised them that the complainant stated the tenant was with another male in the home.

The complainant, he said, stated she would be waiting in the driveway.

Based on a recording made by NancyOnNorwalk of the dispatch and subsequent radio communications, six minutes and 51 seconds elapsed from the time the officers acknowledged receipt of the call to when

Officer Barrett reported he was stepping out at 16 Nelson Ave.

One minute and 34 seconds later, Ortiz broadcasted there was someone down inside the house and to dispatch an ambulance and a supervisor to the location.

In his synopsis of the 911 call, Sura says Wink reported that she kept telling Lametta to get out and she had enough.

Wink continued rambling about issues Lametta caused and said this had been ongoing. Sura said, “Wink said she’s shaking and never hurt anyone in her life.”

Wink terminated from Registrar role

Wink, 61, known for her many volunteer activities in Norwalk, has been Deputy Republican Registrar about a year and a half. She was terminated as of Friday, according to Republican Town Committee Acting Chairman Fred Wilms.

“Elections integrity is paramount to the functioning of our democracy. As such our elections officials must possess the highest levels of public confidence,” the statement from Wilms said. “The search for a new Deputy Registrar has already begun. Once again our thoughts go out to the entire Lametta family and to everyone in our community affected by this tragedy.”

Wink ran unsuccessfully for Common Council in 2017 and unsuccessfully challenged State Rep. Chris Perone’s bid for reelection in 2020. She served as City Clerk under former Mayor Richard Moccia.

“We know members of the Lametta family. Barb and I sent our condolences to them,” Moccia said in an email. “Sad times.”