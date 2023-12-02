Quantcast
Woman allegedly stabbed man in Norwalk parking lot domestic violence

By


Yessica Paola Jimenez, 49, of 26 Nichols St., Seymour. (Norwalk Police Department)

A Seymour woman stabbed a man in his left thigh while the pair were sitting in a car parked on Connecticut Avenue, according to Norwalk Police.

Yessica Paola Jimenez, 49, of Seymour was arrested and charged with Assault in the First Degree with a $500,000 bond. Her court date is Monday.

Norwalk Police received a call at 4:24 p.m. Friday reporting a man with a leg injury at 385 Connecticut Ave., according to a news release. Patrol officers assisted Norwalk Emergency Service personnel in. rendering medical aid to the victim and learned he was a victim of domestic violence. He was taken to Norwalk Hospital while officers began looking for the suspect.

NPD detectives assumed the investigation and arrested Jimenez, the release said.

“If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please call the Domestic Violence Crisis Center hotline 24/7 at 203-588-9097 or call 911,” the release said.

  • Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
  • Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
  • Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
  • Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

    https://vimeo.com/869933285
