Woodward Ave. detour; online help for parents; Eversource warns of scams

Woodward Avenue pedestrian upgrade

Sidewalk work is resuming on Woodward Avenue, and with it a detour between Meadow Street and Burritt Avenue.

That stretch of South Norwalk roadway will be one-way northbound between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Norwalk Communications Director Josh Morgan. Other traffic will be detoured. This, every weekday until the project is completed. The work was scheduled to begin Thursday; NancyOnNorwalk visited Thursday and found no detour.

The City approved new Woodward Avenue sidewalks in July, a move that was hailed as long overdue. Mayor Harry Rilling called the sidewalks “horrible” and said, “You can’t expect a mother with a stroller or somebody who has a walker to navigate that. This is going to be a really great thing for that area.”

The City covered the sidewalks with asphalt the year before as a short-term measure. Now, the Woodward Avenue stretch between Baxter Avenue and Meadow Street has new sidewalks. South of there, there’s new concrete curbs to Neptune Avenue.

“Now we’re going from Meadow Street to Burritt Avenue. Any segments not yet paved along this stretch of Neptune to Burritt will also be paved this calendar year, shortly after all of the curbs and sidewalks are completed,” Morgan said.

The new sidewalks will add up to .66 mile, Chief of Operations and Public Works Anthony Robert Carr said in July.

The work is weather dependent, and the daily schedule may change, Morgan said.

Free online talk for parents coping with COVID

“Pandemic Parenting and Beyond: Mental Wellness Going Forward” will be the topic of a free online talk by psychologist Betsy Stone at 9:30 a.m. Sunday May 16, according to a press release. Stone, holder of a Ph.D. from Yale who specializes in parenting, depression, anxiety, and isolation, will speak on the question “How can we help our children emerge from the pandemic?” A Q&A will follow her talk.

The event’s joint sponsors are Congregation for Humanistic Judaism and the Stamford Jewish Community Center. To sign up and get further info, email [email protected], stating your first and last name and any questions you want Dr. Stone to address. Registrants will receive a Zoom link the week of May 10.

Eversource: Beware

Con artists’ tactics for robbing Eversource customers are the subject of a press release from that company. “We’re reminding customers to beware,” Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner said. “If you get a call and the caller’s message doesn’t look or sound right, don’t panic and don’t pay. Remember, we will never threaten to disconnect service or demand instant payment over the phone.” Eversource says that customers facing an impending shutdown due to nonpayment are sent a letter containing info on maintaining service.

Some points worth noting:

Scammers can generate phony caller IDs. Just because it says “Eversource” doesn’t mean it is.

Callers’ demands for immediate payment via prepaid debit cards are bogus.

Requests for a meeting at a “payment center” or other rendezvous location should be declined.

Requests for personal account and financial info should never be granted.

The legitimacy of someone who calls them self an Eversource employee in a phone call, email, text, or visit can be verified by calling (800) 286-2000.

Eversource urges anyone who thinks they’ve been targeted by swindlers to “immediately contact local law enforcement.”

Further info is at Eversource|Avoid Scams|Connecticut.