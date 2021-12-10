Yard waste site new rules; an Art Space exhibit and the Norwalk Film Festival

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Yard waste site Saturdays ending

Art Space student exhibit to open

Norwalk Film Festival coming up

Winter season at the yard waste site

You’re reminded that Saturday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 18, are the final Saturdays the Yard Waste Site, located at 15 South Smith St., will be open in 2021.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 20, winter hours at the yard waste site are:

Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (The scale closes for lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m., approximately)

Saturday & Sunday CLOSED

The Site may also close due to inclement weather and at the discretion of the Department of Public Works. Visit norwalkct.org for more information about closures.

There will be two Saturdays in January when the site will be open for Christmas tree and yard waste drop-off:

Saturday, Jan. 8: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Additionally, the city will hold a special Christmas tree collection for those who receive City garbage collection services the weeks of Jan. 3 and Jan. 10. Trees must be curbside by 6 a.m. on the Monday of the collection week. No plastic bags, lights, decorations, or stands will be collected. Holiday wreathes will not be collected.

For more information, visit norwalkct.org or contact the Customer Service Center at (203) 854-3200.

Art Space student exhibit opening reception

Young Norwalk artists’ output will be exhibited in The Norwalk Art Space’s “Fall Semester Student Showcase,” from Thursday Dec. 16 until Friday Jan. 14, according to a press release. The pieces to be shown were created in after-school classes this past fall taught by Art Space resident artists Lorena Sferlazza, Francisco Mandujano, and Emily Teall. An opening reception featuring poet/painter Shanna T. Melton and saxophonist David DeJesus is planned for Thursday Dec. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Art Space Director Duvian Montoya said, “Showcasing the students’ artwork will highlight the great young talent in our area and give the students a strong sense of accomplishment. The students have created key portfolio pieces that can be used to apply to colleges and promote their art skills. Our goal is to help supplement the Norwalk School system with free art education that creates a more equitable and inclusive community.”

Spring classes start on Monday Jan. 24. Info is expected to be posted on Monday Dec. 6 at HOME | TheNorwalkArtSpace. The Art Space is located at 455 West Ave. (corner of Butler Street). Their phone is (203) 252-2840.

Film festival returns

The second annual Norwalk Film Festival, dubbed “Unity Through Diversity Through Film,” will take place Friday Dec. 17 through Sunday Dec.19 at multiple Wall Street area venues, including Factory Underground, Space 67, and Wall Street Theatre, according to a press release.

Fifty four films, including the Jose Feliciano biopic “Behind This Guitar,” will be accompanied by networking happy hours and panels discussing such topics as Activism Through Storytelling, Making & Financing a Film in Connecticut, Rising in the Industry, The Working Actor in Film, and Sound in Film.

This year’s Standing Ovation Award will be presented to a yet-to-be-announced recipient at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Previous winner Robin De Jesus is now getting national acclaim for his starring role in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick…Boom.”

Volunteers staff the Festival. Sponsors include State of Connecticut’s Office of Film and Television, City Of Norwalk via the Norwalk Arts Commission, Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, Norwalk Historical Society, Austin McGuire Company, Norwalk Art Space, Juice, MAD Lab, and the Norwalk Arts Society, plus various individuals. The fiduciary sponsor is Norwalk Arts Society, a not-for-profit 501©3.

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said “The inaugural Norwalk Film Festival in 2019 was a huge success. After taking a year off due to COVID-19, I hope members of the public will join me in enjoying the Norwalk Film Festival this December.”

The Festival website is Norwalk Film Festival. Email address is [email protected].