YMCA begins programming; a 1TD business market; kudos to The Norwalk Historical Society

NORWALK, Conn. – Some Norwalk announcements for you:

YMCA programs begin in South Norwalk

begin in South Norwalk Small Business Market on the Green

on the Green Norwalk interactive historical exhibition given merit award

interactive historical exhibition given merit award Wilton Quakers give away bikes in Hartford

YMCA

The Riverbrook Regional YMCA is about bringing programming back to Norwalk, in the old “NEON building.”

Yoga, Zumba, and senior fitness classes are being until Thursday June 30 at the Norwalk YMCA, located at 98 South Main St., according to a news release. Yoga with Suzan will be at 11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Zumba with Keliz will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Senior Fitness with Lisa will be at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Cost for five classes is $25, via a card which you can buy at the Y. More info is said to be available from Rhoda Kasparek at (203) 762-8384 ext. 282, or Lizzie Kalish at (203) 762-8384 ext. 213.

The building has sat underused since the demise of Norwalk Economic Opportunity Now (NEON) in 2014. Riverbrook Regional YMCA plans to upgrade the facility.

Norwalk lost its YMCA in 2012.

“The YMCA constantly aims to transform lives through its healthy living programs,” said Riverbrook Regional YMCA Chief Development Officer Jarred Barnes. “We are excited to offer a variety of classes using minimal equipment that will help participants improve cardiovascular health, relieve stress, and focus on coordination, all while having fun and connecting with others.”

Norwalk Classes

First Taxing District plans event

Small businesses are invited to set up shop and sell their wares and services at “Small Business Market on the Green” planned for 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday May 14 at Norwalk Green, located at 8 Park St. Food vendors must be duly licensed.

A news release from sponsor The First Taxing District refers to the event as “an opportunity to revitalize the small business community and show the public what is available right here in Norwalk.”

Pre-registration is required. Email Commissioner Jalin Sead at [email protected] Registration deadline is Saturday May 7.

History exhibit honored

The Norwalk Historical Society’s interactive exhibition “Norwalk’s Changing Communities from 13,000 BC to 1835” won the 2022 Award of Merit from the Connecticut League of History Organizations according to a news release.

Curated by Elizabeth Pratt Fox, the exhibition traces the area’s history “from the end of the Ice Age to the arrival of Indigenous Peoples, through European contact and the development of Norwalk during the 17th and 18th centuries, to the 1835 rebuilding of the Town House at Mill Hill where the exhibition is displayed.”

“We are honored to receive this award” said Historical Society Executive Director Diane Jellerette. “This exhibit provides a comprehensive and inclusive history about Norwalk to the public.”

When “Norwalk’s Changing Communities” debuted last November, Norwalk Library Board of Directors President/Former Mayor Alex Knopp said, “This is an excellent exhibition. I was impressed because it provided me with well-illustrated detailed education about two aspects of Norwalk’s history in particular that I was not well-informed about previously: the timetable for the geological forces that produced today’s land and water features; and the history of slavery in Norwalk.”

The exhibition was partially funded by grants from Connecticut Humanities and the City of Norwalk Historical Commission.

Bike giveaway

Wilton Quaker Meeting marked Earth Day by traveling to Hartford to give free bicycles to inner city youth. The bicycles were kept out of the scrap heap and then repaired by Norwalk resident Sam Ebert.