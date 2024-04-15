You can dump that old mattress this Saturday

Norwalk residents can dispose of unwanted mattresses and box springs that are dry and intact this Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Norwalk Public Works Center, according to a press release. Residents may bring mattresses to the Center at 15 South Smith Street, and park in the gas pumps area to dispose of them.

The program is open to Norwalk residents only.

Ineligible items include:

· Severely damaged, twisted, wet, frozen or soiled mattresses

· Mattresses infested with bed bugs or other living organisms

· Sleeping bags, pillows, cushions, loose bedding, mattress pads or toppers.

· Car beds

· Juvenile products, such as carriages, baskets, strollers, and crib bumpers.

· Water beds

· Camping or air mattresses

· Fold-out sofa beds

· Futons or other furniture

Additional mattress disposals will be held on Saturday, June 1 and Saturday, Sept. 28, at the same time and place.

The disposal is part of the Mattress Recycling Council’s Connecticut “Bye Bye Mattress” program, and a partnership between Norwalk and Greater Bridgeport Community Enterprises. More information is said to be available by calling (855) 700-9973.