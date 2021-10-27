You can still register to vote

Everyone has the right to vote – all it takes is getting registered – and updating your address if you’ve moved to a new town. You can register ahead of time, of course. But if you find yourself unregistered on Election Day and would still like to vote, please visit Election Day Registration.

Election Day Registration (EDR) is not available at your polling place , but is available at a designated EDR location in each town, beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m. EDR allows you to register and vote at the same location on Election Day.

The Norwalk Registrar of Voters offers EDR at Norwalk City Hall for Norwalk residents.

By law, a person is eligible to register and vote if he or she is (1) a US citizen, (2) age 18 or older, (3) a bona fide resident of the town in which he or she applies for admission, and (4) has completed confinement and parole if previously convicted of a disfranchising felony.

Please plan to arrive early in the day as there may be long lines. You must be registered by 8 pm in order to vote. You will need to provide proof of identity and residency:

, Birth Certificate, or Driver’s License, or Social Security Card, or Testimony of Another Voter, or other proof such as a college ID And proof of current residency in Norwalk with a Driver’s License, or a Learner’s Permit, or College Registration, or lease, property tax bill, paycheck, library card or similar document

Please note that the EDR officials cannot print any copies or emails of your ID; you must have it in hand.

If you’re already registered to vote, you can check your voting location anywhere in CT here: https://portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx

Or call your local Registrar of Voters. Please note your location may differ between local and federal elections. See you at the polls!

Happy voting!

Norwalk Registrar of Voters