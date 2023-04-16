You can’t hide side hustles from the IRS anymore – here’s what taxpayers need to know about reporting online payments for gig work
Do you rent out your home a few weekends a year through Airbnb? Sell stuff on Etsy? Get paid for pet-sitting? If you, like many Americans, make at least US$600 a year with a side hustle of any kind, the way you pay taxes may soon change.
New rules are going to make sure the Internal Revenue Service gets more information about payments made to Venmo and other apps often used for informal work. And this new system will enhance the agency’s ability to detect any underreported taxable income.
I am a tax researcher studying the IRS’ use of technology and how that affects taxpayers. I think it’s important that everyone understand why this may matter to them now or in the near future.
Why you should care
For people who earn most of their income through steady jobs, these changes probably don’t make much of a difference. The IRS has received the same information from employers about the income that goes on W-2 and 1099 forms since the 1940s.
However, that’s not true of income from other sources. If you make money cleaning houses, catering out of your own kitchen or through another informal side hustle in exchange for cash, chances are this work has been “under the table.”
It’s been up to you, not your customers, to report any income earned this way to the IRS for tax purposes. And there is a good chance that you didn’t, given that the underground economy makes up at least one-tenth of the overall economy.
That’s changing, in part because of how informal transactions happen. It’s far more common these days for customers to make these payments through apps like Venmo, Stripe and Square or online platforms such as Etsy, Poshmark, Rover and Upwork than to use cash or checks.
This can even include illicit activities, like drug dealing. And believe it or not, even when you make money through illegal transactions, the IRS still requires these payments to be reported for tax purposes.
The IRS has long identified informal payments as a significant source of the “tax gap” – the difference between what taxpayers owe and what they pay.
Modern technology makes it easier to get paid for side hustles and odd jobs without having to keep track of stacks of bills and piles of coins. It also better equips the agency to collect taxes on those underreported sources of income.
What’s changing
The amount of information that the IRS will receive about traditionally “under the table” work is growing.
That’s because the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package President Joe Biden signed in March 2021 lowered the threshold for what third-party payment companies like Venmo will report to taxpayers and the IRS.
Individuals, businesses and nonprofits that earn more than $600 through various online merchants will receive a summary of that income data on a Form 1099-K – as of the 2023 tax year – and importantly, the IRS will too.
That means companies like Venmo, Etsy and Airbnb will be required to issue these tax documents to anyone earning more than $600 on their sites.
Through 2022, the threshold for these companies to report income to the IRS was $22,000. The much lower cutoff, starting in 2023, means that many Americans who don’t make much money on these sites – and possibly didn’t feel the need to report it on their tax returns – will be forced to change their ways. Taxpayers were, in fact, always required to report this income, and now the IRS will also receive a summary of these earnings that should show up as well on tax returns.
The change to a $600 threshold was supposed to occur for taxes owed on 2022 income but was delayed at the federal level by a year because of taxpayer confusion and a lack of clear guidance.
Companies like Venmo are getting ready to make the change by withholding taxes from business payments as soon as June 2023.
What taxpayers need to do
If you use an app like Venmo for both personal and business use, creating a separate business account may ease record-keeping. That way, you can separate the non-taxable money you received from relatives who were chipping in for that group gift you bought your grandma for her birthday from the taxable payments you got for mowing your neighbor’s lawn.
Anyone earning more than $600 from a side hustle through an online platform in 2023 should be on the lookout for a 1099-K in early 2024. That form may make record-keeping easier, just like getting a W-2 from an employer does.
If you are a taxpayer with earnings not currently reported to you on a tax form like a W-2 or a 1099, one of the most helpful things that you can do to ensure compliance with tax law is to keep good records of all your income. The IRS and other sources publish excellent resources to help you understand what income is and is not taxable.
From now on, as before, you should record all of your earnings from every source – and keep in mind that the IRS is getting more access to data regarding transactions than it used to have.
Erica Neuman, Assistant Professor of Accounting, University of Dayton
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
2 comments
Mike Murray April 16, 2023 at 8:48 am
Cash is king. Bartering is Queen
Bryan Meek April 16, 2023 at 9:01 am
There is nothing new here in the rules, but as the article states there is more information available to the taxing agencies. What they will do with that information should send a chill up everyone’s spine.
The IRS should instead focus on answering more than 8% of their phone calls or the 20 million tax returns they still haven’t processed going back 4 years now.
The 1099K system is grossly flawed and needs improvement in terms of details about transactions. It needs to be enhanced to reflect if the transaction represents goods or services, taxable gifts, or simple reimbursements.
For example (and these are real world examples)….
Grandma Venmos $1000 for Christmas to Junior. Junior gets a 1099K for self employment income and now the IRS who can’t be bothered to answer a phone is looking for Junior’s 15.3% in self employment taxes when this was simply a taxable gift not subject to reporting requirements (under $17k).
Ex 2. CoEd rents an apartment for college $3600 a month but needs roommates to afford it. One gives her a check every month the other uses PayPal. The IRS now thinks CoEd is a landlord. CoEd needs to pay a tax preparer to prepare a schedule E as part of her tax return. The IRS who can’t answer the phone sends a letter asking for supporting documentation. To resolve the matter of a tax free transaction, CoEd will need to spend countless hours and a hefty tax prep bill to resolve this when this is a simple loan repayment transaction not subject to they myriad lending reporting requirements (quick, unsecured, no interest terms, etc…)
All this promises to do is restrict freedom and make it more expensive to live for average Americans who don’t have Tax lawyers or accountants on retainer.