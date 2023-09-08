You’ll ‘drink to that’ at Westport theater presentation

Laurence Maslon. (Contributed)

Laurence Maslon’s new book I’ll Drink to That! combines theater-based anecdotes with cocktail recipes inspired by classic Broadway performances. The author, who is also an NYU Tisch School arts professor, will hold forth in a 70-minute presentation augmented by two actors’ renderings of Broadway songs and scenes at Westport Country Playhouse’s courtyard and adjacent Lucille Lortel White Barn Center at 6 p.m. Friday Sept. 22.

In a news release, Maslon said, “Ever since my parents took me, as a wee lad, to see Maggie Smith in Noël Coward’s Private Lives, it struck me that the glamour of Broadway and the elegance of a cocktail will always go hand in glove – or ‘hand and glass,’ I should say. This book – with Joan Marcus’s sparkling photos – gives readers an effervescent overview of that bubbly relationship, as well as more than a few choice anecdotes to dazzle any after-show cocktail conversation.”

Attendees will enjoy two specialty cocktails, and Maslon will sign copies of I’ll Drink to That! purchased at the event. Tickets cost $50 each. Get them at I’ll Drink to That | Westport Country Playhouse (westportplayhouse.org)

