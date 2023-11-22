Young named Council President; Niedzielski-Eichner is Majority Leader

All hands raise in favor of Common Council member Darlene Young (D-District B) becoming Council President at Tuesday’s Council meeting, as shown on the City’s YouTube channel.

Key City administrative positions stayed the course, but Common Council leadership changed hands Tuesday as the 2023-25 term began, with six new Council members.

Darlene Young (D-District B) was unanimously voted Council President, taking the reins from Greg Burnett (D-At Large). Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) nominated Young for the Presidency, saying that she is “very levelheaded” and “listens to all sides,” with “a great ability to stay calm with a lot of tension around us.” In short, “a great leader.” There were no other nominations.

Young was appointed to the Council in December 2018 and has won the post in the three municipal elections since then, serving as Recreation and Parks Committee Chairwoman this past term. A City employee, she was Assistant City Clerk from 2005 to 2010, then coordinated youth programs out of the Mayor’s Office for three years. From 2015 – 2019, she worked in the Fair Rent & Human Relations Department, and since then has been Youth Services Program Manager.

Young said she’s been in Norwalk for 32 years and loves it. “This has just been a natural progression for me. But I’m so thankful and grateful to have this opportunity to continue to grow with such great people.” Though being a Council member is hard sometimes, she doesn’t think she’d want to do anything else, she said. “This is a journey. But I am so pleased and honored to be on (the Council) with each and every one of you around this table, for the city of Norwalk.”

Young announced Attorney Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) as the new Majority Leader, saying she “can’t wait” and “I just am so looking forward to working with you so that we can move the city forward in a way that’s meaningful.” It’s Niedzielski-Eichner’s second two-year term on the Council. Heather Dunn (I/R-District D) was celebrated as Minority Leader, though she was absent from the meeting. Dunn, an Independent candidate cross endorsed by Republicans, is the only non-Democrat on the Council. “We welcome her,” Young said.

Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola is continuing in his role, as is City Clerk Irene Dixon. Mayor Harry Rilling said the Council can count on Coppola “to give us a good opinion. And to be there when we need some other advice.”

Coppola’s appointment did not require a Council vote. Dixon’s appointment did, and the vote was unanimous.