Young, Wiggins top Democratic District B primary for Council endorsements; Révolus out, pending recount

Dujuan Wiggins, in July at a South Norwalk event.

The 2023 Election is Nov. 7.

Democratic District B voters spoke Tuesday, upending the Democratic Town Committee’s choice of Common Council candidates.

While incumbent Council member Darlene Young handily retained her endorsement by getting the most votes, challenger Dujuan Wiggins bested incumbent Diana Révolus.

The margin is close enough that Révolus automatically qualifies for a recount, Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells said. She could decline a recount. Révolus did not respond to a late evening email asking if she would do that.

Wells provided these results:

Darlene Young, 127 votes (98 at the former Columbus school and 26 at the Odyssey preschool)

Dujuan Wiggins, 94 votes (68 at the former Columbus school and 25 at the Odyssey preschool)

Diana Révolus, 85 votes (66 at the former Columbus school and 17 at the Odyssey preschool)

“I’m just excited and ready to work. I look for to running in November,” Wiggins said.

In a Facebook post, he noted how close the vote was and said every vote counts.

Wells said that because the difference is less than 20 votes, Révolus qualifies for an automatic recount. “She can decline, but otherwise there will be a recount, time and place to be determined {Wednesday}. Any recount involves all three candidates.”

Republicans have endorsed Maria Borges Lopez as their District B candidate. Donna Smirniotopolous filed enough petitions to run as an Independent Party candidate.

Young was appointed to the Council in December 2018 and has won election in 2019 and 2021. Révolus was appointed to the Council in September 2020 and won election the following year.

