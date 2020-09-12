Your chance to get rid of household hazardous waste
NORWALK, Conn. — Two upcoming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events will be open to Norwalk residents at no charge, according to a press release. Norwalkers can bring their HHW to:
- New Canaan Wastewater Treatment Plant, 394 Main St. New Canaan on Saturday Sept. 12 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m
or
- Greens Farms Railroad Station, New Creek Rd. Westport, parking lot #1 (between I-95 and the Metro North tracks) on Saturday Oct. 3 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Examples of acceptable HHW:
- Gasoline
- Kerosene
- Auto care products
- Oil based or alkyd paints, stains, thinners, spray paints
- Insect killer
- Weed killer
- Fungicide (rose dust)
- Chemical fertilizer
- Garden lime
- Cleaners, polishes
- Mercury thermometers
- Pet care products
- Pool chemicals
- Latex paint (not considered HHW, but still acceptable). Thoroughly dry, completely solid latex paint may also be disposed of in regular trash.
Items not accepted:
- Motor oil and antifreeze*
- Electronics*
- Cooking oil*
*Norwalk residents can bring these items to the Crescent Street Transfer Station
- Ammunition, flares, explosives–Call Norwalk Police (203) 854 3000
- Asbestos–Contact CT Dept. of Health or Dept. of Environmental Protection
- CFL bulbs–Bring unbroken bulbs to Lowes or Home Depot
- Medical or biological waste
- Radioactive material
Guidelines:
- Driver’s license or vehicle registration must be readily available
- No commercial or business loads
- No mixing of chemicals
- Limit of one resident per household in vehicle
- Face mask required
- Remain in your vehicle
- No walk-ups or bikes
- HHW items must be placed as far from driver as possible. No items on front passenger seat
Long lines are expected. Weston HHW events are no longer available to Norwalk residents. More info and HHW dates are said to be at www.norwalkct.org, or (203) 854 3200.