Youth fights at Oyster Festival result in injured Norwalk police officer, arrest

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk Police officer was injured Saturday while assisting other officers in breaking up two fights at The Oyster Festival. He was attacked by two male subjects while escorting a juvenile who had been fighting out to Seaview Avenue, Lt. Terry Blake said.

Ezekiel Syphrette, 31, of 25 Quintard Ave. was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with a police officer and breach of peace. He was held on $100,000 bond.

“I unequivocally condemn the violent actions that occurred last night when two individuals attacked an on-duty police officer and sent him to the hospital,” Mayor Harry Rilling said in a Sunday statement. “We demand accountability and will do everything possible to identify and charge any persons involved in this senseless act of violence. It’s unconscionable that this happened in our community at the Oyster Festival, which is a long-standing community event in Norwalk that brings people together.”

Officers were notified of a fight between juveniles near the Kids Cove area at about 10:49 p.m., Blake said.

At about that time, NancyOnNorwalk was in nearby in the midway, where everything was calm. The only sign of trouble was an officer running toward the amusement area, then other officers also heading that way. A group of maybe 15 youth also ran in that direction, drawing little notice from the attendees they passed. Entertainment continued on the main stage, uninterrupted.

Blake said it turned out to be two separate fights. The officer who was escorting a youth out was attacked by two male subjects. One jumped him while the other punched him in the head.

As other officers ran to assist, the other male suspect fled into the crowd, Blake said. Syphrette continued assaulting the officer, tearing his shirt, according to Blake. He and other officers brought Syphrette to the ground, and in the process, the officer’s head hit the entry gate.

He was taken to Norwalk Hospital, where he was diagnosed as having suffered a head injury and a fractured arm. He was treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information about the second male suspect call 203-854-3051. Also:

Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111

anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111 Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011

information line: 203-854-1011 Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com

website: Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

Rilling said, “This act of violence is counter to the principles of community, safety and love that we espouse as Norwalkers and as your Mayor, I will not stand for it.”