Youth programs; NPD offers $50K rewards; Darien golfers held fund Maritime Aquarium

Basketball Tournament/Community Day

The third annual Youth Business Initiative (YBI) Basketball Tournament and Community Day is planned for Saturday July 23rd from 9:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Park, 42 Seaview Ave. in Norwalk.

A news release promises relay races, kickball, face painting, food trucks, local vendors, backpack giveaways, prizes, music, and of course, the girls’ and boys’ basketball tourneys. Last year’s event, supported by over 50 businesses and community providers, drew more than 350 attendees.

The tournament entry fee is $20 per player, with four players per team. Sponsorships range from $200 to $1,000; the details are at YBI Community Day – Youth Business Initiative (ybict.org). Community providers seeking representation should email Anamilena at [email protected].

Norwalk-based YBI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The group’s website www.ybict.org, says that YBI’s programs impart workforce readiness and business development skills to underprivileged youths. You can donate at Donate – Youth Business Initiative (ybict.org), or via cash app $ybict or venmo @ybict.

SBI courses for youth

Two separate five-day sports business career training courses for high school students and recent graduates will be taught by sports industry pros this summer at Norwalk Community College according to a news release from program sponsor Sports Business Institute (SBI).

Program # 1 (9 a.m. until noon, Monday July 11 through Friday July 15) will give a comprehensive overview of the sports industry, focusing on knowledge and writing skills needed for a career in sports communication, marketing, and public relations. Register at https://norwalk.edu/cecourses/the-business-of-sports-sports-communications-public-relations-and-marketing-entering-grades-9-12/

Program #2 (9 a.m.until noon, Monday July 18 through Friday July 22) will cover emerging technologies such as streaming services, digital marketing, and performance analytics. Register at Grades 9-12 The Business of Sports: Emerging Technologies in Sports, Analytics, E-Sports – Norwalk Community College

The courses will include networking opportunities and a visit to a local sports venue to witness sports business strategies in action.

SBI is said to have partnered with New York Yankees, NFL, NBA, PGA, MLS, the National Baseball Museum Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame.

SBI Executive Director Dave Torromeo said, “All of us at The Sports Business Institute recognize that pursuing a career in sports is the dream of so many young people. These week-long courses will arm high school students and recent graduates with an outline and a gameplan for what it takes to gain access to working in an off-the-field capacity in sports.”

NPD offers rewards

Rewards of $50,000 are offered for info regarding the June 2006 Norwalk murders of Fulton Raines and Laray Moore.

Raines, shot at the William Moore Elks Lodge on June 11, 2006, was found in his car later that night and taken to the hospital where he died from his injury. Then at 11 p.m. June 29, Moore was gunned down as he sat in his vehicle between buildings 11 and 12 at Roodner Court. A witness described Moore’s assailant as “a Black male with a hooded sweatshirt.” A Norwalk Police Department news release says that “Moore’s homicide is believed to be retaliation for the Fulton Raines homicide.”

The killings remain under investigation.

If you have info that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators, big money awaits you. To speak about Raines’ killing, call Cold Case Unit Detective Pugliese at (203) 854-3192 or (203) 854-3011. For the Moore case, call Detective Serio at (203)-854-3188 or the Connecticut Cold Case Hotline at (860) 623-8058. Or correspond anonymously via the Norwalk Police Tip Line at (203) 854-3111, the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com, or text by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).

Maritime Aquarium touts fundraiser

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk recently took in almost $200,000 via its 11th annual Golf Classic at Darien’s Wee Burn Country Club, where eighteen holes of golf were enhanced by visits from Aquarium Ambassador Animals with animal husbandry staff, live music from Norwalk Symphony Orchestra members, a barbecue lunch, and a relaxed sunset dinner.

The Presenting Sponsor was Fairfield County Bank, Co-Presenting Sponsors were New Canaan Funding and Spinnaker Real Estate Partners LLC, and Champion Sponsor was M&T Bank.

“The 84 golfers who teed up with us made this year’s Golf Classic the most successful outing yet, and we are so grateful to them for their generosity and spirited involvement,” said Aquarium Vice President of Philanthropy and Engagement Danielle Tranzillo in a news release. “And we also thank the Wee Burn Country Club for again hosting us on their beautiful course and in their fabulous facilities.”

The Aquarium’s site is at www.maritimeaquarium.org