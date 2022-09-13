Youth Symphony; Norwalk preservationist recognized; LMMM looks at ‘Murderous Millinery’

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Youth Symphony

The Norwalk Youth Symphony swings into its 67th season this month with two new conductors: Steven Huang leading the Concert Orchestra and Aaron Lofaro helming the entry-level Prelude Orchestra.

Huang, a pianist and cellist, has wielded the baton for the Boston Pops, Illinois Symphony, Attergau Kultursommer Orchestra (Austria), Brasov and Pitiesci Philharmonic Orchestras (Romania), and the New Symphony Orchestra of Bulgaria. His vast resume includes music directorships at the University of Chicago Chamber Orchestra, Fortismere Symphony of London, Gilbert and Sullivan Players of Chicago, Ohio University Orchestral Activities, and the New Westchester Symphony Orchestra. He holds a Master of Music from University of Michigan, and a bachelor’s from Harvard.

Lofaro currently directs Greenwich’s Central Middle School and Senior Strings orchestras. Holding a Master of Music from Western Connecticut State and a bachelor’s from Roberts Wesleyan, he has logged over 20 years of violin and orchestra teaching experience, including seven years conducting the Greater Bridgeport Youth String Orchestra, and teaching stints at Greenwich Suzuki Academy and Westport Suzuki School.

“We are excited that Steven and Aaron are joining the NYS,” Executive Director Sara Watkins said in a news release. “We had an unprecedented pool of domestic and international applicants for these positions, but they stood out for their excellence in teaching and conducting.”

With its five leveled orchestras, chamber music programs and music theory classes, Norwalk Youth Symphony has over 200 students from 30 Connecticut and Westchester towns. Auditions are still open for the 2022-23 season, and scholarships are available. Details are at Norwalk Youth Symphony.

Bryant receives award

Norwalk Preservation Trust President Tod Bryant recently received a Distinguished Alumnus award from Goucher College during the school’s Master of Arts in Historic Preservation Annual Assembly.

Former Norwalk Mayor William Collins (now deceased), who staved off demolition of historic Washington Street during his tenure, wrote:

“Those of us in Norwalk have been great beneficiaries of Goucher’s historic preservation program and the quality of student that you have attracted to it. I’m not sure what brought Tod and Marija to Norwalk in the first place, but he soon became the face of preservation for our city, founded the Preservation Trust, initiated awards for citizens identifying and caring for our local assets, and made Norwalk a destination for visitors seeking to visit important pieces of our city’s long and colorful past.

“It is always warming to me to watch lay citizens step forward to show pride in various of Norwalk’s historic mementos which would have disappeared long ago if savvy residents had not realized their historic value and the sidelight on the history of their day which they help to illuminate. They certainly aided me in being a better-informed politician.

“In short, Tod’s work has been central to bringing an advanced sense of appreciation of our city’s special character and has raised our image in the eyes of other municipalities around the state. The more we recognize and appreciate the high points of our own past, the more we will be ready to strive to expand on them in our future.”

Melanie Lytle, Graduate Preservation Programs Director said, “The award recognizes alumnae who have made significant contributions to historic preservation practice and policy, and whose accomplishments, affiliations, and careers have honored the legacy of excellence at the program. Eligible nominations are reviewed by the MAHP academic director and an award committee. This year, we were delighted to recognize Tod Bryant, who graduated in 2008, for his significant contributions to preservation practice and policy.”

Bryant said, “I am very grateful to the award committee and the Goucher College Master of Arts in Historic Preservation program for choosing me for this prestigious award. My interest in preservation began with opposition to the Norwalk Inn’s plan to demolish the Grumman-St. John House at 93 East Avenue. My late wife Marija and I, along with others concerned with the loss of Norwalk’s architectural heritage, founded the Norwalk Preservation Trust in response to that issue, but I saw that there was much more to historic preservation than simply opposing individual projects. The Goucher program provided me with the basis of a career in historic preservation that began with my graduation in 2008 and continues to this day. It is a small but powerful program that produces graduates who fill the ranks of preservation organizations throughout the country, as well as independent consultants. There is no better masters program in historic preservation anywhere.”

Norwalk Preservation Trust’s site is at www.norwalkpreservation.org

Victorian fashion talk

Animal cruelty and poisonous dyes were troubling, little-known drawbacks of the Victorian era fashion industry. Textile maven/adjunct professor Deborah Kraak, an expert on the subject, will give a talk, “Victorian Fashion, Dangerous Dyes, and Murderous Millinery,” at 2 p.m. Sunday Oct. 2 at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum according to a news release. Using period garments, fashion plates, satirical cartoons, photographs, portraits, and Victorian garb in movies and TV, Kraak will expand upon the Museum’s current featured exhibition “Making It Last: Sustainable Fashion in Victorian America.”

Light refreshments and a complementary mansion tour will follow the program. Get tickets at Events – The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum (lockwoodmathewsmansion.com) Cost is $10 for members, $15 for non-members. The storied Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, a National Historic Landmark, is located in Mathews Park, 295 West Ave., Norwalk.