Zoning Commission approves West Rocks soccer fields, postpones apartment decision

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Zoning Commission was busy Thursday, with a meeting that exceeded four hours:

West Rocks Middle School soccer field approved over objections from neighbors

Willard Road apartment decision delayed

St. George daycare center greenlighted

Soccer field OK’d

The Norwalk Department of Public Works’ application to build new lighted soccer fields at West Rocks Middle School was unanimously approved, despite vehement opposition from several Sunrise Hill Condominium dwellers referencing wildlife considerations and anticipated misbehaving youths.

Sherri Forster recalled seeing “coyotes, coywolves. a bobcat, deer, foxes, and raccoons” in the woods between Sunrise Hill and the proposed parking area. “With all these warm hosts come ticks” she said. “I ask that this body consider installation of a fence between the public space and the private woodlands to keep the public safe.”

“I think somebody said there’s going to be a bathroom facility. Are they getting locks, and when do you lock them? …We don’t want riff-raff hanging around,” Roberta Andreasi said.

“If you don’t fence off that area (the woods), there’s going to be kids in the woods doing things that they shouldn’t be doing….Middle school children do not always make good choices,” middle school teacher Paige Randall said.

“I have witnessed kids hanging out in the lower field. I can only assume by smell that they’re doing things that aren’t legal…there is an issue of youth loitering in that area…who is going to monitor that?” Debra Lynn said.

The Commissioners’ discussion included these remarks:

“I’ve chased my kid around all over the state and other states playing soccer, and there’s woods next to every soccer field. If the ball goes in the woods you go get it.”

“If you put the fence in front of the woodland and kids want to get in there, they’ll go in through the side.

“Or of course then they’ll jump it … What happens is, you’ll get garbage over there and it just accumulates. You’re better off keeping those woods.”

“The condo association, they’re more than capable of building the fence on their side of the property.”

In approving the application, the Commissioners agreed that need for police enforcement at the site was not a consideration in the permit process.

Conservation opinion needed

The Commission deferred action on the application for a four-story 219 unit apartment house at 10 Willard Road on land now occupied by a Frontier Communications warehouse and garage (see NoN report here).

Because a segment of the property is wetlands, the Zoning Commission can neither issue a ruling nor close the public hearing until the Conservation Commission approves the project, according to the developer’s attorney Adam Blank. Noting that 20 percent of the land must be in a conservation easement, Blank told the Zoners at their Thursday night meeting, “In the unlikely event that we don’t have word back from the Conservation Commission on what they want the easement to look like next week, we would ask you at your next meeting to take action on this application.”

But just before the meeting adjourned, a Commissioner said, “If Conservation refuses the easement, the proposal is no longer before the Zoning Commission.”

Caryn and Mickey Raimondi, Ben Vetter, William Marr, and Lucia Molinelli spoke in opposition to the project, focusing largely on traffic concerns and neighborhood quality of life.

Regarding traffic flow, there will be no vehicular access from Strawberry Hill Avenue except for emergency vehicles according to developer Jason Enters. A traffic study by Frederick P. Clark Associates projects an additional 60 vehicles at peak morning hours, and 90 additional in the afternoon.

Other action

The application for a child daycare center at St. George Greek Orthodox Church was unanimously approved. More than 50 city residents favoring the project attended the hearing.