Zoning reg review sessions and bulky waste pickup scheduled; Eversource touts Norwalker and tag sale to benefit Norwalk agency

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

City wants you – at ‘Planapalooza’ for zoning regs

– at ‘Planapalooza’ for zoning regs Special bulky waste pickup scheduled, due to Ida, next week

scheduled, due to Ida, next week Eversource highlights Norwalk lineman’s efforts in Louisiana

highlights Norwalk lineman’s efforts in Louisiana Wilton tag sale will benefit FCA

Zoom for zoning reform

You can express your ideas about future Norwalk building zone regulations to City officials and representatives of consulting firm ‘Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative’ via a series of Zoom charrettes (planning sessions) according to a press release.

Friday Sept. 17 at noon, repeated at 6 p.m.: Opening presentation and workshop

Monday Sept. 20 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Tuesday Sept. 21 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Wednesday Sept. 22 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Thursday Sept. 23 9 a.m. until noon

These meetings are “open studio Zoom” events in which you can drop in at any time to watch or comment. Topics will include transportation, architecture and design, community character, land use, development, neighborhoods, housing, green infrastructure and sustainability.

On the final evening, the Planning Team will present their findings.

Registration for the meetings and further details are said to be at Norwalk, CT – Planning Site (zonenorwalk.com). Email any questions to Norwalk Planning and Zoning Director Steve Kleppin at [email protected]

Pickup scheduled for flood-damaged waste

Norwalkers’ flood damaged bulky waste items will be picked up on Wednesday Sept. 15 and Thursday Sept. 16. All city residents are eligible except those in the Sixth Taxing District (where year-round collection is handled by AFK Carting).

To request a pickup, you must contact Customer Service by 4 p.m. on Monday Sept. 13 at (203) 854-3200 or email [email protected]. Your items must be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on Sept. 15. The trucks will only pass through once. Private road residents should deposit their stuff at the nearest City street intersection.

Ineligible items include:

Yard Waste including storm debris. Bring it to the South Smith St. site Monday thru Friday 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m, Saturday 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. A Disposal Pass is required.

including storm debris. Bring it to the South Smith St. site Monday thru Friday 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m, Saturday 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. A Disposal Pass is required. Tires

Propane Tanks

Tanks Construction Debris , including concrete, sheet rock, toilets, shingles, etc.

, including concrete, sheet rock, toilets, shingles, etc. Electronics , including TVs

, including TVs Freon Appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, dehumidifiers, etc.

Zone 4 bulky pickup will still occur in October. Zone 4 residents who would rather have their items picked up in the special September collection need to inform Customer Service.

Further details are at Bulky Collection | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.org).

Eversource helps Louisiana residents

Lineworker Rafael Diaz of Norwalk is among hundreds of Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire Eversource employees and contract workers helping to restore power in Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida left more than a million residents in the dark. Eversource spokesperson Tricia Modifica said the company “sent as many crews to Louisiana as possible while retaining the resources needed to maintain the system at home.” The workers have been warmly welcomed by locals proffering thanks, signs and meals

The massive restoration effort involves crews from 34 states, coordinated by the utility industry’s mutual aid network, of which Eversource is said to be a longstanding member.

Minks to Sinks

Minks to Sinks, Wilton’s semi-annual mammoth tag sale now in its 90th year, is set for Saturday Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday Oct. 3 from noon to 4 p.m., and Monday Oct. 4 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at 395 Danbury Road (corner of School Road and Route 7 near the Wilton High School tennis court), according to a press release. Sunday and Monday will be Bargain Days, with all items selling at 50% off the tag price.

Nearly 200 Wilton-area volunteers will organize, set up, run, and clean up after the event. Proceeds will benefit Norwalk-based social services nonprofit Family & Children’s Agency (FCA).

Face masks will be required, and limited tent occupancy will ensure social distancing.

Consignment or donated items valued higher than $10 can be brought to the site on Tuesday Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m./4 to 6 p.m., and Thursday Sept. 30 (donations only) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Minks to Sinks Co-Chair Kim Healy said “I am so excited to get back under the tents. The sale raises money for Family & Children’s Agency, an organization that has made such a difference to those struggling during these challenging times. It feels great to be helping them as they support our community.”

FCA President/CEO Robert F. Cashel said “The Minks to Sinks volunteers are a truly special group of people. They have been so resilient over the past year, shifting to donating personal care items, masks, and food when they couldn’t have the sale due to COVID-19. Now, seeing the tents go up again will be a welcome return of an event we all look forward to.”

Full details, including an updated list of unacceptable items, are at www.minkstosinks.org. FCA’s website is www.FamilyandChildrensAgency.org