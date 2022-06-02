Zoning to consider Glover Avenue master mega-plan

NORWALK, Conn. — A Stamford developer’s plan to redevelop much of Glover Avenue into apartments is the focus of a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing tonight, June 2.

BLT seeks Zoning approval for a master plan that would allow 15-story tall buildings on Glover Avenue’s western side. The application would establish a new definition for Executive Office Development Park and to permit the new use in the Executive Office zone in the area.

It’s much more complicated than that, though. Some of the conglomerated parcels were formerly part of the Route 7-connector right-of-way and were zoned AAA to safeguard the properties until future uses were identified, and rezoning them now “makes sense,” Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin explained in a memo to the Commission. “There are several applications that are part of this project, including text amendments, map amendments and a special permit application.”

The master plan would take years to implement and “should be considered in three phases, southern, middle and northern,” Kleppin said. “This would allow the applicant to seek approval on the first (southern) phase, if they are able to demonstrate that the traffic generated by the first phase of the proposed development is consistent with the traffic generated by the prior uses that are being replaced as a result of this redevelopment, and that they do not exacerbate existing traffic conditions.”

He continued, “The second phase (middle) of the project would only be allowed pending the proposed improvements to the Merritt Parkway/Route 7 interchange, which are scheduled to begin in 2025. The third phase of the proposal could only be approved pending completion of the needed improvements at Glover Avenue and Main Avenue. There is no scheduled dates for these improvements.”

This application dates back two years and “the City required outside peer review of the traffic, including remodeling of the applicant’s analysis with the latest data and preferred alternate from CT DOT, which include their traffic projections as well as the anticipated road improvements,” Kleppin wrote. “As stated, the applicant has agreed that a phased approval approach is acceptable, based on the significant infrastructure improvements that must occur before the later phases can proceed.”

While an 12-story hotel could be built under current zoning, the concern about BLT’s desire for 15-story apartment buildings is “will that loom over any residential properties?” Kleppin wrote.

“The closest properties are the Oakwood Avenue residential units, which are considerably higher in elevation than the Glover Avenue grade which abuts the residential development,” he said. “As you proceed north on Glover Avenue, the grade rises, but the abutting development becomes scattered. While a 15- story building will be visible from the northern portion of the site, there are no properties to impact from a loom perspective.”

Other zoning regulation factors add up to say, “the height of the proposed buildings should not be significantly taller than the existing Merritt office towers,” Kleppin wrote.

The Commission meeting begins at 6 p.m., though other items are on the agenda and it may take a bit to get to the BLT public hearing.

