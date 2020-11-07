Zoom events this weekend, yard waste pickup Monday

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements:

Indie Authors, today on Zoom

Virtual First Ladies Tea tomorrow

Yard waste pickup starts Monday

Reminder: Passes, dump cards are required

NPL author event

Norwalk Public Library’s 4th annual Indie Author Day Celebration, featuring independently-published Connecticut authors, will be held 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. today via Zoom, according to a press release. The schedule of author panels is:

9 a.m. Nonfiction & Memoir, hosted by Cynde Lahey

The public will be able to join the Zoompanels, purchase signed copies of the authors’ books, and stop by sidewalk service to pick up a special booklet about the participating authors and enter a raffle for one of their books. Contact Cynde Bloom Lahey, Director of Library Information Services at [email protected]

First Ladies tea

The Virtual First Ladies Tea will be hosted by the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum at 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 8, according to a press release. A talk titled “The Media’s Fascination with First Ladies” will be given by Quinnipiac University professor and oft-published author /journalist Lisa M. Burns, Ph.D. The Tea will also include a hat contest a silent auction, and entertainment. Ticket cost is $20 for Museum members, $25 for non-members. Full info is here. Inquiries should be sent to [email protected] com

Yard waste pickup starts Monday

Norwalk’s autumn residential yard waste collection schedule starts next Monday, according to a press release. Yard waste must be at the curb by 6 a.m. on the Monday of the your pickup week. The trucks will only pass once through each street.

Week of Nov. 9 : Residents with Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday garbage collection

: Residents with Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday garbage collection Week of Nov. 16 : Residents with Thursday and Friday garbage collection

: Residents with Thursday and Friday garbage collection Week of Nov. 30 : Residents with Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday garbage collection

: Residents with Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday garbage collection Week of Dec. 7: Residents with Thursday and Friday garbage collection

Passes, dump cards are required at Transfer Station and Yard Waste Site

Users of the Transfer Station or the Yard Waste Site must show a currently valid Disposal Pass. The pass can be printed here. Also, pickup trucks, vans, and trailers must have a Disposal Permit Card. Previous Disposal Permit Card holders have been placed in “NO DUMP” status.

The Transfer Station and Yard Waste Site are open 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays, and 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturdays. They are closed on Sundays. Due to high demand at the Yard Waste Site, residents are asked to leave all paper leaf bags, and not empty the bags individually.

More info is said to be at https://norwalkct.org, or by calling Customer Service at (203) 854 3200.