Zucaro is the right choice for Norwalk

Norwalk needs a strong leader who will fight for us everyday in Hartford. Patrizia Zucaro is the perfect choice. She is a lifelong Fairfield County resident. Her parents emigrated to Connecticut from Italy and Patrizia has grown up with a large, close-knit family spread throughout Norwalk and Westport. This connection to the community is longstanding and has given her a deep understanding of the issues that face our City.

As an attorney, Patrizia has a clear understanding of the complex issues facing our state. Her legal training has taught her how to interpret laws, be a strong negotiator and an even stronger advocate. She understands the difficult language that makes up a law and how laws have intended and unintended consequences.



Recently, there has been a tremendous amount of controversy surrounding the Police Accountability Bill that was passed this summer. Patrizia believes that protecting the rights of all individuals and enabling law enforcement to keep communities safe aren’t mutually exclusive. Patrizia will work to make amendments to the Police Accountability that will ensure that our police officers have the means to keep our community safe.

Patrizia strongly believes that excellent education is Connecticut’s future. She understands how much of themselves Norwalkers have invested to move our schools forward. She will fight for more ECS funding to allow our schools to continue to improve.

Patrizia is an intelligent, thoughtful candidate who will fight as much as her predecessor Gail Lavielle did for Norwalk. She will work to reduce state spending, taxes, state labor costs, and unfunded pension liabilities, in order to make life more affordable for us in Norwalk. I am honored to endorse Patrizia Zucaro, and I am confident that she will make an excellent State Representative committed to protecting Norwalk and its residents.