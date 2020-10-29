Zucaro will be an able successor

I write to affirm my enthusiastic, unequivocal endorsement of Patrizia Zucaro for the 143rd district House seat, a seat I have held for the past 10 years.

Patrizia is not afraid of anyone – in either party. She will defend our district’s interests without flinching. She will tell us the truth, always, about what’s happening in Hartford. She will answer to no one but her constituents, and she will represent everyone, not just those who support her.

Representing our district, with two towns and a city, is complex. Patrizia has the rare ability to understand the issues of all three municipalities and to represent them all equally well. She also understands that the benefits of resolving these issues need not, and should not, be mutually exclusive: all boats rise when everyone is successful.

Like our district, Patrizia doesn’t fit into a doctrinaire political niche. She will fight to reduce taxes and structural spending, and improve the business climate, while investing in education, infrastructure, and services for the truly needy. She will defend our towns against state interference in education, zoning, and how our property taxes are spent. She supports both our local police and Connecticut’s strong gun laws. She will protect every individual’s rights to fair treatment under the law, and to personal reproductive and lifestyle choices. She’s a steadfast advocate for the environment.

Too many legislators in Hartford are more interested in serving the state employee unions than in serving their constituents. Patrizia will put you first.

Patrizia is smart, intellectually curious, and treats people as individuals. An attorney, she is detail-minded and can quickly spot red flags in legislation that could affect our district. We couldn’t ask for a better advocate.

Patrizia’s motivation is rooted not in politics, but in affection for the region where she has always lived and her desire to see it better served by state government. She means business, because she cares.

I am confident that with Patrizia Zucaro, our district will be in very good hands indeed. I respectfully urge the residents of the 143rd district to join me in voting to elect her as our next state representative.

Gail Lavielle

State Representative, 143rd district

Assistant Minority Leader