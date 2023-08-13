Quantcast

Allia Zobel Nolan EVENT IS NEXT TUES AUG 15

By


Help for aspiring authors

By: Paul Lanning

If you’ve written or are writing a book that you’d like to see published but feel hamstrung by the process involved, author/mentor Allia Zobel Nolan will explain how to get it done in her presentation

How to Become a Published Author Without All the Hassles on Tuesday Aug. 15 at noon at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue.  According to a news release, a light lunch will be served.    Register by emailing Cynde at [email protected]

