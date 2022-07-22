Bill Collins dies in car accident

NORWALK, Conn. — Former Norwalk Mayor Bill Collins has died at age 87.

Collins was driving to California to visit a family member and was in a one-car accident, according to Michelle Gibbs, his daughter-in-law. Police called her Thursday night and notified her, she said. The accident was in or near Farmington, N.M. Police think he fell asleep at the wheel.

Colins was Mayor from 1977 to 1981 and from 1983 to 1987. He never stopped trying to make Norwalk a better place, routinely speaking to the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency on topics such as affordable housing and redevelopment plans, and issuing opinions for publication in news outlets. From 2013-15, he and led a SoNo Task Force.

Collins had two stepsons through his marriage to Elizabeth Villa “Tish” Gibbs, according to Michelle Gibbs. He had three grandchildren. Tish Gibbs died a year ago.

“I am heartbroken by this news and praying for his family,” Norwalk Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez said in an email to the DTC.

Former Mayor Alex Knopp released a statement:

“Bill Collins was the architect of Norwalk’s modern urban government. His policies of staff professionalization, active city planning, support for education, historical preservation, using the Maritime Acquarium for tourism as a city economic development, and support for affordable housing all laid the foundation for the modern successful city that Norwalk has become.

“His rescue of the SoNo downtown from the wrecker’s ball became known as one of the most important urban preservation projects in the country.

“Bill was my closest friend in Norwalk. I served as Council president when he was Mayor and got hooked on how city government functions. He was the first person to urge me to run for Mayor. Bill presided at my wedding and our families went on many vacation trips together to walk the streets and parks in other states.

“Recently I tried to take Bill out for lunch every few weeks and was saddened to witness his loss of energy and hearing. Norwalk owes him a lot and my family will dearly miss him.”

Former City Clerk Donna King, who the Democratic Town Committee for years, said, “Bill Collins and Tish Gibbs pioneered in the area of urban preservation and development. The Recycling program in Norwalk was their baby. They were a strong team in so many important areas, especially as leaders for affordable housing. As Common Council members, we learned so much about how government works from them. They will be missed.”

This story will be updated.