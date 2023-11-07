NCC Foundation awards 2023-2024 scholarships

Norwalk Community College Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit partnership of individuals, local organizations, and major corporations, recently awarded more than $1 million in books and scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year. According to a news release, the scholarships went to 556 local students at Connecticut State Community College Norwalk (formerly known as Norwalk Community College) and other four-year institutions.

Seventy-four students who recently graduated with an associate degree received $450,000 in transfer scholarships to schools where they will pursue a Bachelor’s degree. Newly-expanded eligibility criteria that support students enrolled in non-credit classes and programs yielded financial support for 274 English as a Second Language CT State Norwalk students.

“The Norwalk Community College Foundation strives to expand access to affordable, quality higher education so that everyone who wants to earn a degree or certificate has that opportunity,” said Interim President/CEO Vincent A. Murphy. “We are grateful for the many generous donors who have supported Norwalk’s college students for decades and have included increasing access to higher education in their philanthropic priorities. The gift of education truly transforms lives, one student at a time.”

“Since 2008, the NCC Foundation has been among an estimable group of entities within the higher education landscape offering transfer scholarships, which can make such a difference in the academic and career path of an individual,” said board member and scholarship committee chair Livia DeFilippis Barndollar, who is also a partner at law firm Pullman & Comley. “The scholarship committee is especially proud of this year’s class of transfer scholarship recipients who successfully completed their associate degrees largely during COVID restrictions, and persevered through that adversity.

“The NCC Foundation also grants funding to the College for wraparound support programs that work to eliminate barriers to academic achievement and empower intellectual growth,” Barndollar said. “CT State Norwalk is a fantastic place for local students to begin their academic and career journeys.”

The Foundation is said to provide $3 million annually in scholarships, student success initiatives, and faculty and program support. Its website is at www.ncc-foundation.org.