NCC nursing students to be feted; Norwalk historian to discuss Nathan Hale monument; NRVT progress

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

NCC nursing students rewarded

Nursing students at Norwalk Community College (NCC) can get free ice cream in advance of their final exams, at noon Monday, May 3, according to a press release from the NCC Foundation. The ice cream truck will be at NCC’s West Campus front parking lot off Richards Avenue near the building’s main entrance. The NCC Foundation is sponsoring the treat to salute NCC nursing students for adapting to remote learning, and for working shifts at vaccination clinics, Norwalk Hospital, and Danbury Hospital. Nursing Department Chair Tanisha Tyson, Nursing and Allied Health Director Ezechiel Dominique, and NCC professors are expected to be on hand.

Many 2021 graduates of NCC’s Nursing, Allied Health, EMT, Certified Nurse Aide and Respiratory Care programs will immediately begin working in local health care facilities.

The NCC Foundation website is: ncc-foundation.org

Norwalk monument a topic

“The Story of the Nathan Hale Fountain,” a free Zoom lecture by Norwalk historian Lisa Wilson Grant, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday May 20, according to a press release from event sponsor Norwalk Historical Society.

In 1901 the Nathan Hale Memorial Fountain, designed by famed architect Stanford White, was installed on West Avenue along the trail Hale rode during his American Revolution spy mission. A bronze tablet on the back of the fountain contained Hale’s famous utterance before being executed by the British, “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.”

When a 1920s road-widening project caused the fountain to be dismantled, its various parts were scattered between Mill Hill, Nathan Hale Middle School, and Wilton’s Ambler Farm, where they languished until Wilson Grant located them in 2013. She enlisted help from the Norwalk Recreation and Parks Department and from landscapers Minuteman Land Services in bringing them back for installation at Norwalk’s Fodor Farm community garden.

Wilson Grant, who chairs Roton Point History Committee, is a Norwalk Historical Commissioner, a Rowayton Arts Center exhibiting member, and a Rowayton Historical Society Board Member/Trustee. A Q & A will follow her presentation.

Registration for the free program is required, at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-story-of-the-nathan-hale-fountain-virtual-lecture-tickets-152896145487

Norwalk Historical Society (a 501(c)(3) non-profit) is reachable at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail [email protected], or (203) 846-0525.

NRVT to add segment

The Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) has received $5,000 from Wilton Kiwanis to help expand the trail’s East Loop beyond Skunk Lane (see map). The new section, expected to be “one of the most beautiful portions of the Wilton Loop,” will be a 790-foot boardwalk plus 280 feet of trail extending through a previously inaccessible wetland. So far, NRVT has raised almost $400,000 towards the $538,200 needed to complete the expansion.

NRVT Executive Director Beth Merrill said, “The NRVT is grateful for the generous donation from the Wilton Kiwanis for the expansion of the NRVT’s Wilton East Loop. Extending this very well-loved trail segment is a plus for all. Many thanks to the Kiwanis who have been steadfast supporters of the NRVT.”

Wilton Kiwanis President Greg Chann said, “In addition to the many contributions of our members, we are proud as an organization to support the NRVT. Especially amid the challenges of COVID-19, the Trail has and will become an even more treasured part of Wilton.”

Ultimately, the completed trail will extend northward for 30 miles from Calf Pasture Beach through Wilton, Ridgefield and Redding, ending at Danbury’s Rogers Park. Trail segments currently exist in Norwalk and Wilton, with new construction underway in both towns. A Redding section is planned for this fall. More info about Friends of the NRVT, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is at http://nrvt-trail.com/