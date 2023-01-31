Norwalk installs plaque to honor three sisters who helped change history

NORWALK, Conn. — It’s not difficult to find Norwalk women serving in government these days and even easier Monday off West Avenue, where three suffragettes are honored with a plaque along the Norwalk River Valley Trail.

The Hill sisters were the daughters of Ebenezer Hill, who in 1912 was the first Connecticut Congressman to speak out for women’s rights, said Wendell Livingston, Rowayton Historical Society President. Sisters Clara, Helena, and Elsie “crisscrossed the country to make their opinions known” and “scored their victory in 1920 when the Constitution was amended to give women the vote.”

Nine women and three men stood alongside the trail, in front of the covered-up plaque for an unveiling ceremony, in front of a crowd that included Roton Middle School students. Among the speakers was State Rep. Dominique Johnson (D-143), who won election to her seat last fall by defeating another woman.

“I am the legacy of the Hill Sisters. We are the legacy of the Hill Sisters,” she said.

The Hill Sisters lived at 500 West Ave., just down the block from the trail-side plaque, Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews said. Monday was chosen because it’s the anniversary of Jan. 30, 1912, arrival of the Connecticut Woman Suffrage Association Votes for Women Campaign trolley in Norwalk.

The National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites first sought to create an online database of events, people, and locations important to the women’s suffrage moment, but when the William G. Pomeroy Foundation learned of the project, it offered to fund 250 historical markers nationwide, said NCWHS Board Member Joanie DiMartino, State coordinator for the National Votes for Women Trail.

“After a rigorous application process, Connecticut was approved for nine markers total,” though five were initially expected, she said. Norwalk’s is the sixth to be installed.

“The Hill Family as a whole supported Woman Suffrage,” but the sisters “were fearless,” DiMartino said.

Elsie and Helena picketed the White House and “served jail time and endured forced feeding for hunger striking,” she said. Helena, a geologist, served three prison sentences in 1917-1918, the first one for holding a banner that read: “Governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Clara did suffrage work at the state level, speaking to immigrant workers through an translator, she said.

“Elsie chaired the National Woman’s Party, and all three sisters advocated tirelessly for the Equal Rights Amendment, which is still not part of the U.S. Constitution … We still have the Hill Sisters’ unfinished work to do. Let us find inspiration in their dedication to work to pass the ERA,” DiMartino said.

“These women were no joke. They broke the mold in so many different ways,” Thomas said.

Johnson, who was one of nine female Common Council members before being elected to the State delegation, advised the middle school students to “Think about what you are going to do.”

Livingston said the City plans to augment the gift plaque with a larger sign that will detail the Hill sisters’ activities. It will get more visitors where it is, on the trail, than it would have on West Avenue.

“I hope this marker encourages you all to seek out other eight historic markers unique to Connecticut’s history that’s appearing throughout the state and that the trail itself will serve as an inspiration to explore the significant history of women 72-year-long battle for the ballot,” DiMartino said.

The dedication drew probably the largest crowd she’s seen for a ceremonial marker unveiling, she said.

“I’m very honored to be here as a female African American,” said Janae, a Roton student. “I think that the Hill Sisters have been through a lot and I’m very honored for them.”