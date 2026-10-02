Norwalk Lineup: Fun things to do the Weekend of Oct. 2

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

Friday: October 2, 2026

Perspectives: America at 250 Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: Center for Contemporary Printmaking, 299 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT, 06850 Cost: Free ☔ 🔞 🔁 The Boston Printmakers present a members-only exhibition marking 250 years since American independence. New prints by members look at the nation’s past, question its present, and imagine its future. Themes include revolutionary heritage, landscape and memory, migration and identity, and civic life. The works use many printmaking methods, from relief and lithography to screen printing and digital. The show is on view through Nov. 8. More Information Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Rowayton Arts Center “RAC Masters” Exhibition

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Location: 145 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk, CT, 06853

Cost: Free

☔ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁

“RAC Masters” is a member-only group show where each artist presents a full body of work. The exhibition features 11 artists, including Janine Brown, Kat Evans, Andy Kimmel, and Zili Zhang. “RAC Masters” is on view through Oct. 10, and you can just show up. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NPL Video Game Club

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Location: Online via YouTube (Norwalk Public Library’s channel)

Cost: Free

☔ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 💻 🔁

The Norwalk Public Library’s Video Game Club goes live on YouTube weekly, with in-house gamer Aldo playing a variety of video games while sharing fun facts and historical anecdotes and interacting with viewers. The family-friendly stream covers both classic and modern games, making it easy to tune in from home.

Riftbound TCG Weekly

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $10

☔ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts a weekly tournament for Riftbound, the new trading card game based on League of Legends. The event runs three rounds for $10, and only genuine, authentic cards are allowed — no proxies or counterfeits.

Magic FNM Reality Fracture Draft

Time: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (arrive by 6:50 p.m. to sign up)

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $25

☔ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts a Friday Night Magic booster draft. The format runs three rounds of best-of-three matches, with a booster pack awarded per match win and a bonus pack for anyone who goes 3-0. Players should arrive by 6:50 p.m. to sign up.

A Founder’s Feast: Highlights from the Andrew Stasik Archive

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Center for Contemporary Printmaking, 299 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT, 06850

Cost: Free

☔ 🔁

Andrew Stasik, born in 1932, is a printmaker, educator, and arts leader who helped found the Center for Contemporary Printmaking in 1995. This exhibition presents a selection of works from his archive, highlighting the forms that recur throughout his career, such as houses, flowers, and vessels. Many of them move between abstract and realistic, reflecting his long interest in color, shape, and memory. The show is on view through Nov. 8.

Category 5 LIVE

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT, 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳

Category 5, known as Connecticut’s hardest-hitting cover band, brings a storm of classic and modern hard rock to the beer garden stage. Expect high power and a big sound all night.

Tangled Vine, LIVE

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: 148 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk, CT, 06853

Cost: Free

🍺

Tangled Vine takes the stage at Sails American Grill in Rowayton for a Friday night of live music.

Saturday: October 3, 2026

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

NHRL 2026 Robot Fighting World Championships Time: Doors at 9:45 a.m., qualifying rounds 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Prime Time Show 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Location: NHRL, 165 Water St., Norwalk, CT 06854 Cost: $9.73+ ☔ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Fighting robots from around the world battle in cages for a Golden Dumpster trophy, cash prizes, and a spot at the Pro World Championships. The day includes food trucks, a coffee cart and bar, a kids’ area, and a robot driving experience where you can try it yourself. The Prime Time Show runs from the quarterfinals to the finals and is broadcast live. Tickets Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Community Sound Bath

Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon

Location: SoNo Community Room, 10 Washington St, Norwalk, CT, 06854

Cost: Free

☔

Slow down and reset with a guided meditation and sound bath led by Lisa Baker of Create Grow Flow. Gentle breathing pairs with the tones of crystal singing bowls, chimes, and other healing instruments to help quiet a busy mind. No experience is needed, so bring a mat or blanket and get comfortable. Space is limited, and registration is required.

Coding Saturdays

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Location: Online via Zoom

Cost: Free

☔ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 💻 🔁

Coding Saturdays teaches kids how to code using Scratch, a free block-based programming language developed by MIT for creating interactive stories, games, and animations. The online session runs via Zoom, with login details emailed after registration. Students in grade 2 and above are welcome, and a parent or guardian is recommended to join younger children during the program.

Trivia Challenge

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Waypointe Retail Courtyard, 515 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT, 06850

Cost: Free

🌳 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Test your local knowledge at The Waypointe’s scavenger-style trivia challenge. Teams solve 32 clues that point to 16 Waypointe businesses, including Allora Coffee & Bites, Colony Grill, and Elm Street Diner. Finishers are entered into a raffle for prizes from the featured businesses.

10th Annual NICE Festival

Time: Noon to 8 p.m.

Location: Oyster Shell Park, 95 N Water Street, Norwalk, CT, 06854

Cost: Free

🌳 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

The Norwalk International Cultural Exchange, a volunteer-led nonprofit, celebrates 10 years of its multicultural festival with a full day of music, food, and culture. Two stages host more than 24 live performances, including reggae, Latin, rock, R&B, folk, and world music, plus African, Flamenco, Balinese, Latin, and Garifuna dance. More than 50 vendors offer international foods, artisan crafts, and community resources.

MTG Modern Weekly

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06855

Cost: $10 plus tax

☔ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Modern format Magic: The Gathering tournament, running three to four rounds depending on turnout. Players bring a 60-card deck with up to 15 cards in the sideboard, and matches are best-of-three. Prizes are awarded in store credit based on final record, with top payouts increasing when 10 or more players attend. The Magic Companion app is recommended but not required to register.

Pokémon TCG League Play

Time: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: Free

☔ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Pokémon TCG league, led by Professor Ed, with open, casual play for all skill levels. The league also has its own Discord community for players to connect between events.

Raise the Bar: Crafting Exceptional Mocktails at Home

Time: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 5SoNo Community Room, 10 Washington St, Norwalk, CT, 068544

Cost: Free

☔

Award-winning bartender and beverage educator Edgar Bernabe leads a demonstration on the growing world of mocktails and modern cocktail culture. He’ll cover the basics of balance, flavor, texture, and aroma, then show how to use them to make alcohol-free drinks at home with fresh citrus, herbs, and non-alcoholic spirits. The program ends with a live demo of a seasonal signature mocktail. Hands-on spots are limited to 20 participants, and others can watch and join the discussion.

Robotics for Teens

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Teen Room, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

☔ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁

Robotics for Teens teaches students how to build and program physical robots using LEGO Mindstorms EV3 kits. The in-person class welcomes students in grades 6 through 12, with a parent or guardian recommended for those in grades 6 and 7. Registration is required.

MTG Commander Weekly

Time: 3 p.m. until close

Location: 326 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851

Cost: $7 plus tax, includes a booster pack

☔ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🔁

Battlegrounds Gaming hosts its weekly Commander format Magic: The Gathering meetup, running Saturday afternoons from 3 p.m. until close. Entry includes a booster pack.

SoNo Screams Presents: Rocky Horror Picture Show

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Location: SoNo Community Room, 10 Washington St, Norwalk, CT, 06854

Cost: Free

☔ 🔁

The SoNo Public Library kicks off its Halloween Movie Series with the cult classic musical “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Dressing up is encouraged, but props are not allowed. The film is rated R, so viewers should use discretion. The series continues on Saturdays through October 24.

thrown with Norma Jean, Boltcutter, and Half Me

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: District Music Hall, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT, 06850

Cost: $38.52+

☔

Premier Concerts and Manic present a night of live music headlined by thrown, with Norma Jean, Boltcutter, and Half Me. The floor is general admission standing room only, and the balcony has reserved seating. Ticket sales are ending soon.

Ravestock Norwalk

Time: 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m.

Location: District Music Hall, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT, 06850

Cost: $51.50 +

☔ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

The William Raveis Charitable Fund presents a night of live music by Band Central, featuring Ryan Raveis. The evening honors Meghan Raveis, the fund’s former managing director and a champion for cancer research.

Every dollar raised supports the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The fund has raised nearly $5 million and supported 28 scientists so far.

Sunday: October 4, 2026

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

A Founder’s Feast: Highlights from the Andrew Stasik Archive Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: Center for Contemporary Printmaking, 299 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT, 06850 Cost: Free ☔ 🔁 Andrew Stasik, born in 1932, is a printmaker, educator, and arts leader who helped found the Center for Contemporary Printmaking in 1995. This exhibition presents a selection of works from his archive, highlighting the forms that recur throughout his career, such as houses, flowers, and vessels. Many of them move between abstract and realistic, reflecting his long interest in color, shape, and memory. The show is on view through November 8. More Information Event Legend 🧠 Sensory-friendly

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family/kid-friendly

🔞 Adults only (21+)

🌳 Outdoor

♿ Accessible (ADA)

🐾 Pet-friendly

💻 Virtual/hybrid

☔ Rain or shine

🍺 Come for free, stay for the menu

🔁 Recurring

Perspectives: America at 250

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Center for Contemporary Printmaking, 299 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT, 06850

Cost: Free

☔ 🔞 🔁

The Boston Printmakers present a members-only exhibition marking 250 years since American independence. New prints by members look at the nation’s past, question its present, and imagine its future. Themes include revolutionary heritage, landscape and memory, migration and identity, and civic life.

The works use many printmaking methods, from relief and lithography to screen printing and digital. The show is on view through November 8.

Youth MONOTHON

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Center for Contemporary Printmaking, 299 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT, 06850

Cost: $150

☔ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Young artists ages 11 to 18 can join their own MONOTHON session, led by the center’s staff printers. All skill levels are welcome, and we provide materials and lunch. Each participant will have one print chosen for the MONOTHON 2026 Silent Auction.

Matt Fernandez LIVE

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Location: 141 Washington Street, Norwalk, CT, 06854

Cost: Free

🍺

Troupe 429, Norwalk’s LGBTQ+ bar, hosts Trivia Sundays, with five rounds for prizes that you can play solo or with a team. Happy hour runs from 7 to 8 p.m. The event is free, 21+, and the bar stays open until 1 a.m.

Funke Your Face, LIVE

Time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT, 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳

The Funke Your Face Band, led by Randy Funke, brings an afternoon of Grateful Dead covers to the beer garden stage.

Trivia Sundays at Troupe 429

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: 3 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06850

Cost: Free

🔞 🔁 🍺

Troupe 429, Norwalk’s LGBTQ+ bar, hosts Trivia Sundays, with five rounds for prizes that you can play solo or with a team. Happy hour runs from 7 to 8 p.m. The event is free, 21+, and the bar stays open until 1 a.m.

All Night Thing, LIVE

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: 314 Wilson Avenue, Norwalk, CT, 06854

Cost: Free

🍺 🌳

All Night Thing, a hard-rocking cover band from southwestern Connecticut, takes the beer garden stage for a Saturday night of live music.