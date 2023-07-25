NPD identifies man killed in moped accident

(File photo)

NORWALK, Conn. — The identity of the moped operator who died late Friday after a collision with an SUV has been released.

Joseph Velez, 45, lived on Alvin Drive, according to Norwalk Police.

At 9:58 p.m. Friday, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received reports of a collision between a car and a moped at the intersection of Maple Street and Van Buren Avenue, Sgt. Sofia Gulino said. Police arrived and saw that an Infinity SUV and a moped were involved.

The moped operator was transported to Norwalk Hospital with significant injuries and was later pronounced deceased, she said. The SUV driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

“The staff of the Norwalk Police Department would like to express our sincerest condolences to the family of Mr. Velez, and all others who are impacted by his death,” Gulino said in a news release. “The investigation remains open. Any persons that witnessed the accident or has any information about the incident is asked to contact the lead investigator, Officer Taylor Equi, by calling 203-854-3035, or by email at [email protected].”